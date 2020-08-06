Understanding that many Canadians are facing uncertainty due to the pandemic, hundreds of essential back to school supplies are being offered at new lower prices. Staples stores across Canada have prepared a safe in-store shopping environment with its ShopSafe program. Contactless Curbside Pickup and fast free delivery are available for online orders through staples.ca .

"As Canada's back to school destination, we understand that we're an important partner to teachers, parents and students as they prepare for the new school environment," said David Boone, Chief Executive Officer, Staples Canada. "We know that back to school will look very different this year and we're committed to helping our customers prepare for it. We're doing that by making sure that we're stocked with everything they need to be successful and go back to the classroom safely and with confidence."

To help students and teachers prepare, Staples Canada has launched the Back to School HQ, a one-stop solution that offers top products that students will need for the New School, along with expert advice on at-home learning, technology tips and easing worries about returning to the classroom. Here, parents and teachers can also access School Tools, a program that hosts pre-packaged school supply lists based on teacher and grade-specific needs.

Staples Canada is helping Canadians prepare for back-to-school through the following solutions:

Student and Classroom Safety

The health and safety of students, families and teachers is more important than before and Staples Canada now carries a variety of facemasks, hand sanitizers, classroom cleaning products and more to keep schools safe and clean to make the transition as easy as possible. Naturally, there is plenty of uncertainty around returning to school. Providing cleaning products and personal protective equipment (PPE) at a great value is one way that Staples Canada is helping students and teachers return to classrooms with confidence.

Learning from Home

Knowing many students will continue to learn from home this school season, Staples Canada is ready to help set up at home learning spaces with an expanded selection of affordable workspace solutions. Desks, desk accessories and boards are only a few of the essentials Staples Canada carries to get everyone ready to learn at home. From the new, affordable Simply collection to a variety of ergonomic chairs, Staples Canada offers a wide inventory of stylish and low-priced offerings designed to fit the needs of anyone from young learners to adult educators.

Technology Solutions

To enable learning in a virtual environment, reliable technology at affordable prices is more important than ever to help them stay on track. With online learning playing a major role in the New School, Staples Canada is stocked with the technology necessary to power productivity with Chromebooks, printers, noise-canceling headphones and more. Staples Canada will once again introduce Smart Picks, a curated assortment of low-priced laptops to help parents, teachers and students make informed decisions when selecting a laptop for the upcoming school year.

Tech Services from Solutionshop can also help customers get the right support for their devices with expert advice and tech bundles available. Staples Canada's Tech Services have fast turnaround times, reliable service and nationwide coverage to support parents, students and teachers promptly and efficiently.

Backpack and Lunch Time Essentials

To keep the excitement in back-to-school shopping, Staples Canada is now carrying new and trusted trendy essentials from an unmatched selection of backpacks to litter-less lunch solutions now that students and parents will be making more lunches from home to avoid sharing.

Essential Tools for Schools and Teachers

From the latest laptops and video conferencing tools to make online education as seamless as possible to planners and boards to stay organized, Staples Canada has all the necessary tools for teachers to make sure they can go back with confidence. To help prepare classrooms, Staples Canada carries a wide selection of safety signage to remind students and faculty to social distance and practice proper hygiene protocols to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Custom Labels to Keep Track of Supplies

The New School means that not sharing is caring. To help keep kids' bags and items separate, Solutionshop at Staples Canada carries a variety of custom labels from Oliver's Labels designed for lunchboxes, school supplies, water bottles and more.

Feel Safe Shopping

As part of its ShopSafe program, Staples Canada has introduced a number of measures to keep customers and associates safe. ShopSafe includes protocols on physical distancing, sanitation stations throughout the store, all-day disinfection, PPE and health assessments. Contactless Curbside Pickup and free next-day delivery is available on staples.ca to make online shopping easy and convenient. Staples Canada's full back-to-school selection is available online so customers can do their back-to-school shopping from anywhere.

To learn more about Staples Canada and the New School visit staples.ca/backtoschool. Customers can add a donation to their in-store and online order to support the annual Start to Smart School Drive, at staples.ca/schooldrive, which helps Canadian students get the supplies they need and return to school with confidence.

