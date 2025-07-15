"For parents, back-to-school is completely different than when they were kids – from tech requirements starting as early as elementary school to a desire to keep up with the latest social trends," said Rachel Huckle, CEO, Staples Canada. "Staples has the expertise, product curation, value and human touch to help navigate these new realities in education. From guidance on AI-powered laptops to playful Pep Rally school supply collections, we've done the work so that you don't have to. While back-to-school has changed, we're always levelling up our products, services and expertise to meet every new challenge."

Staples' comprehensive 2025 Back to School program demonstrates how the retail destination will have parents saying, "That Was EASY," with real solutions for Canadians navigating today's educational landscape.

Your Back-to-School To-Do List Handled: New Products, Programs and Solutions to Make it EASY

Exclusive Pep Rally Collection

A Staples exclusive, Pep Rally introduces its latest line of fun and functional Back to School backpacks, lunch bags and other accessories and essentials. The playful designs from Pep Rally feature four new collections to help students express themselves: Secret Garden, Sweet Boho, Cosmic Journey and Pattern Power.

Technology Expertise for Today's Classroom

Find the best technology at Staples, with in-store experts that are specially trained by Microsoft, Google, Samsung, and Apple to help parents navigate educational technology with confidence. Staples curates and categorizes devices based on AI capabilities, product benefits, and features so families can find exactly what's right for their child's learning needs. From tech services to tech trade-in, Staples also provides end-to-end solutions that make technology adoption less stressful.

Tech Trade-in by Allstate: Unlocking Tech Affordability and Supporting Sustainability

Staples Canada recently partnered with Allstate Protection Plans to launch Tech Trade-in by Allstate, a new program that allows Canadians to exchange their unwanted electronics, like laptops and cellphones, for Staples e-gift cards. This initiative aims to support families and students by making it easy to save money and reduce e-waste, making technology upgrades simple and sustainable – no haggling, no uncertainty.

Staples Wireless for EASY Connectivity

In need of a new phone plan or internet upgrade for Back to School? Customers can discover the best phone, internet and TV solutions from Bell, Virgin Plus and Lucky Mobile at Staples stores across Canada. Whether you're heading off to university, changing schools or addresses, Staples has the best selection of wireless plans for post-secondary students to help them power their new devices. Expert guidance through wireless complexity – from student plans to family packages to help you find devices and packages that fit your needs.

Savings for Teachers and Educators

This August, Staples will host its annual Teacher Appreciation Days with free gifts and exclusive discounts, including 10 per cent off tech, as educators prepare to stock up and head back to the classroom. Teachers can unlock year-round perks by joining the FREE Staples Teacher Membership Program – open to all K–12, college, university, and home educators. Members enjoy ongoing discounts and exclusive coupons, dedicated services and savings on print solutions. Get ready to welcome students back to a vibrant, organized and inspiring classroom with custom print and finishing solutions. From colourful, engaging posters to laminated bulletin board sets and custom labels, Staples Print can help teachers create a customized space where learning thrives.

EASY Value on Essential Supplies

Staples offers transparent pricing and clear value propositions because EASY means no hidden catches or complicated terms. Throughout the entire Back to School season, Staples offers essential supplies for as low as 25 cents and new weekly savings events – no complexity, no confusion, just consistent value when you need it most. This includes layered savings opportunities through a price match guarantee, discount programs for teachers and School Tools, a program where parents can purchase bundled supplies and receive special discounts.

More Ways to Shop EASY Throughout Back to School

Families can buy online and pick up in-store, get same-day delivery through DoorDash and Instacart, or visit any one of Staples' stores for hands-on support. The key is choice – however families want to shop, Staples makes it work seamlessly. Staples' Back to School headquarters online provides grade-specific organization, while in-store experts offer personalized guidance.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. We are a Canadian company committed to helping parents, teachers, businesses, and entrepreneurs work smarter, learn more and grow every day. We deliver EASY, solution-focused experiences through a curated product offering, knowledgeable in-store associates, and seamless services. Our network includes 298 stores across Canada and staples.ca, printing and shipping services at Staples Print, and Staples Studio co-working spaces. We also have a group of dedicated B2B brands that support businesses of all sizes, including Staples Preferred, Staples Professional, Supreme Office Supplies and Furniture, Denis Office Supplies, Monarch Office Supply Inc, and Beatties. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, we are committed to the communities we serve and are a proud partner of MAP through Even The Odds, a fundraising and awareness initiative that aims to eliminate critical gaps in health equity. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with @StaplesCanada on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and LinkedIn.

