National fundraising initiative in support of United Way Centraide and Kiwanis Foundation of Canada has raised over $17 million for Canadian communities to date

RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ - A back-to-school tradition returns to Staples Canada stores today with the launch of the annual Staples School Supply Drive in support of United Way Centraide and Kiwanis Foundation of Canada. Now in its 20th year, this fundraising initiative helps students from coast to coast overcome obstacles by ensuring they head back to the classroom with the supplies and support they need to succeed.

Customers shopping in-store from now until September 28 can support the Staples School Supply Drive by adding a donation to their purchases. One hundred per cent of the donations raised are allocated to one of Staples' charitable partners and directly support students and families in that community.

"Supporting the Staples School Supply Drive means more than just donating school supplies – it's about empowering the next generation of thinkers, dreamers, and leaders," said Rachel Huckle, CEO, Staples Canada. "For 20 years, this initiative has thrived thanks to the incredible generosity of our customers and charitable partners. Their unwavering support is helping to build brighter futures for students across this country."

This year's charitable partners include Kiwanis Foundation of Canada (Ontario) and United Way Centraide (rest of Canada). Partners are selected based on reputation and ability to reach communities across the provinces located within their geographical region.

Kiwanis empowers communities to improve the world by making lasting differences in the lives of children. Kiwanis strives to be a positive influence in communities worldwide — so that one day, all children will wake up in communities that believe in them, nurture them and provide the support they need to thrive. Many Kiwanis clubs in Ontario have supported the School Supply Drive and have been getting essential supplies to kids in need for more than 17 years.

"I've proudly supported the Staples School Supply Drive for over 20 years and continue to be inspired by the dedication of the Store Associates who make this program possible," said Serge F. Viau, Past Kiwanis Eastern Canada and the Caribbean District (EC&C) Governor, Kiwanis Club of Lakeshore, Sault Ste. Marie and Kiwanis Club of Northeastern Ontario. "Now more than ever, many students lack the essential supplies they need to succeed in school. Through our partnership with Staples stores, Kiwanis Clubs help drive donations that empower students and promote academic success for all."

United Way Centraide works in over 5,000 communities across Canada to give children and youth the support they need to get a great start in life, do well in school, and reach their full potential. United Way Centraide helps kids engage in learning, connect with their community, and build their emotional and physical well-being – from after-school homework and tutoring programs to resources that help parents prepare their children for kindergarten.

"For 20 incredible years, Staples Canada has been a steadfast partner in supporting students through the School Supply Drive," said Dan Clement, President and CEO, United Way Centraide Canada. "As we mark this milestone in 2025, we thank Staples for their unwavering commitment to creating opportunities for children and youth. Your generosity continues to ensure that every student starts the school year equipped to succeed. Together, we are building stronger, more equitable communities."

Thanks to donations from Staples customers, the program has raised more than $17 million to date. To learn more about this fundraising initiative, visit staples.ca/SupplyDrive.

