TD Summer Reading Club rewards exceptional public libraries across the country

GATINEAU, QC, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Library and Archives Canada, along with the Toronto Public Library and TD Bank Group, is excited to announce the 2018 TD Summer Reading Club Library Award winners.

Since 2007, these awards have recognized and rewarded the most innovative and effective TD Summer Reading Club programs in each official language in public libraries across Canada.

The first prize ($10,000) winner for 2018 is:

Carleton Place Public Library, Ontario

And tied in first place are:

Bibliothèque municipale de Candiac, Quebec

Chelsea Library, Québec

The second place winner ($2,500) is:

Churchill Falls Library, Newfoundland and Labrador

The third place winners ($1,000) are:

Burlington Public Library, Ontario

Médiathèque maskoutaine, St-Hyacinthe, Quebec

Winners of the Accessibility Award offered by the Centre for Equitable Library Access are:

Bibliothèque de Saint-Léonard, Quebec

Cochrane Public Library, Ontario

For more information about the winners and the Library Awards, and to learn more about the 2019 summer program, visit TD Summer Reading Club.

Quotes

"Congratulations to this year's recipients and to libraries across the country that have taken part in the TD Summer Reading Club. Library and Archives Canada fully supports the Club's efforts to encourage the enjoyment of reading among children. Reading is the key to knowledge and the source of imagination for our youth."

– Dr. Guy Berthiaume

Librarian and Archivist of Canada, Library and Archives Canada

"Congratulations to this year's Library Award winners for their exceptional creativity and enthusiasm and for delivering programs that are fresh, fun and exciting. By keeping children engaged in reading and learning activities over the summer, they are helping them become successful lifelong learners and readers."

– Jessica Roy

Manager, TD Summer Reading Club

Service Development & Innovation

Toronto Public Library

"Once again this year, the TD Bank Group is proud to sponsor the TD Summer Reading Club as part of The Ready Commitment. By investing in early learning, we help young people build the foundation for future success. Reading builds young learners' confidence and opens doors to a more inclusive tomorrow. Congratulations to this year's award recipients and thank you to the 2,052 library branches across the country that delivered more than 45 522 activities for the 831,546 participants."

– Andrea Barrack

Global Head, Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship

Quick Facts

Co-created and delivered by over 2,000 public libraries across Canada , this national bilingual program is developed by the Toronto Public Library in partnership with Library and Archives Canada, and generously sponsored by TD Bank Group.

, this national bilingual program is developed by the Toronto Public Library in partnership with Library and Archives Canada, and generously sponsored by TD Bank Group. Studies show that kids who keep reading throughout the summer do better when they return to school in the fall. The Club is designed to inspire kids to explore the fun of reading their way—the key to building a lifelong love of reading.

Between Saturday June 15 and Saturday June 22, 2019 , kids across the country are encouraged to visit their participating local library to register for the TD Summer Reading Club.

About Library and Archives Canada

The mandate of Library and Archives Canada is to preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations, and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, thereby contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. Library and Archives Canada also facilitates co-operation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge, and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

Library and Archives Canada is online at www.bac-lac.gc.ca. Stay connected through RSS, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Flickr, blogs and podcasts to keep up to date on the latest from Library and Archives Canada.

