TD Summer Reading Club is celebrating their 20th anniversary as a national program

GATINEAU, QC, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, we are proud to announce the official launch of the 2024 TD Summer Reading Club. This year's edition marks the 20th anniversary of the program being offered across Canada. The TD Summer Reading Club is a bilingual summer reading program for kids of all ages, interests, and abilities. Co-created and delivered by over 2,200 libraries across Canada, this free national program is developed by the Toronto Public Library in partnership with Library and Archives Canada. Sponsorship is provided by TD Bank Group.

The TD Summer Reading Club will be hosting two launch events filled with fun activities for kids from grades one to four. At Garden River First Nation's, kids will have the opportunity to stroll through the StoryWalk® and participate in a workshop with children's author and illustrator Kevin Sylvester. At Westmount Public Library, former astronaut, Marc Garneau will lead the children through a StoryWalk®. They can experience a planetarium adventure and participate in a workshop with the club's 2024 illustrator Audrey Malo.

Check out the Club's new website for kids where they can interact, comment on each other's posts and create a community of readers. The parents and library staff websites will be launched later this summer. The staff website will feature an updated library registration and material orders process, as well as real time participation data.

About TD Summer Reading Club

The Club helps connect families with books and builds confidence in reading through the delivery of free incentives and fun, accessible library activities. All summer long across Canada, libraries aim to inspire a sense of adventure and wonder, nurture children's imaginations and celebrate their accomplishments.

About Library and Archives Canada

The mandate of Library and Archives Canada is to acquire, preserve and make accessible the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations, and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. Library and Archives Canada also facilitates cooperation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge, and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

About Toronto Public Library

Toronto Public Library is the world's busiest urban public library system, with more than 46 million annual visits to their branches and online. The Library empowers Torontonians to thrive in the digital age and knowledge economy through easy access to technology, lifelong learning, and diverse cultural and leisure experiences, where, when and how their customers need them.

Quotes

"How wonderful it is to witness the curiosity of a young mind as they explore the imaginative world of books and discover exciting new Canadian authors, illustrators and stories. At LAC, we're committed to collecting and preserving Canada's literary heritage, ensuring it remains accessible to all. For two decades now, we've proudly contributed to this program that not only cherishes books and reading but also nurtures a love for lifelong learning."

—Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

"For twenty years, the TD Summer Reading Club has connected children across Canada with books to help motivate a love of reading. Featuring unique stories from talented Canadian authors and illustrators, we want to help promote storylines where children can see themselves reflected in our country's diversity while keeping them engaged in reading all summer long. That's why we are proud to continue supporting programs that provide access to early learning opportunities to help open doors for children's futures."

—Alicia Rose, AVP, Social Impact, TD Bank

"The TD Summer Reading Club has been a wonderful program to keep children reading, build their confidence and nurture a lifelong love of reading. As developers of the program, all of us at Toronto Public Library are proud to see the TD Summer Reading Club continue to thrive and enrich the lives of children and families across the country."

—Vickey Bowles, City Librarian

Quick Facts

The TD Summer Reading Club works closely with Centre for Equitable Library Access and Canadian National Institute for the Blind to make all aspects of the program accessible for kids with different abilities.

The 800 Storywalk® across Canada will include a QR code for accessible recording and braille overlays.

A total of 684,765 children participated in the TD Summer Reading Club in 2023.

