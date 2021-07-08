GATINEAU, QC, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The TD Summer Reading Club is pleased to announce an exciting new outdoor reading activity called StoryWalk®, which will be offered by over 550 libraries across the country this summer!

TD Summer Reading Club StoryWalk® is comprised of 17 outdoor panels featuring text and illustrations from The Thing Lou Couldn't Do, a short children's story by Canadian author and illustrator Ashley Spires. While following local public health guidance, StoryWalk® visitors are invited to read the story as they stroll from one page to the next along an outdoor path. Please check with your local library to see if they are hosting a StoryWalk®.

Every summer for over two decades, the TD Summer Reading Club has inspired kids to explore the fun of reading their way—the key to nurturing a lifelong love of reading. Library and Archives Canada is proud of this long-standing relationship with TD Bank Group and the Toronto Public Library, and of collaborating with thousands of libraries across Canada to support children's literacy and promote Canadian authors, illustrators and stories.

The TD Summer Reading Club is Canada's biggest, bilingual summer reading program for kids of all ages, interests and abilities. The Club connects families with books and helps build kids' confidence in reading through fun, free, and accessible library activities.

Co-created and delivered by over 2,200 libraries across Canada, this free national program is developed by the Toronto Public Library in partnership with Library and Archives Canada.

Title sponsorship for the TD Summer Reading Club is provided by TD Bank Group through the TD Ready Commitment, the Bank's global corporate citizenship platform.

The 2021 TD Summer Reading Club program is a fully hybrid program offering kids across the country in-library programming (where possible) and a robust online experience.

The StoryWalk® Project was originally created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont , and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

StoryWalk® is available in English, French and bilingual formats.

The mandate of Library and Archives Canada is to preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations, and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, thereby contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. Library and Archives Canada also facilitates co-operation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge, and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

