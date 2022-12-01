Over the next three-years, JA Canada will equip more than 90,000 youth from coast-to-coast-to-coast with the financial literacy skills and tools they need to be better prepared for the future with support from TD.

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - JA Canada is pleased to announce a renewed three-year collaboration with TD Bank Group (TD). This generous support will empower more than 90,000 youth across Canada with the skills they need to live a financially healthy future by participating in the Dollars with Sense program.

Dollars with Sense is a financial literacy program delivered to students in grades 7-9 across Canada. The program curriculum teaches students how to make smart financial decisions, live debt-free, and become savvy investors. Students learn personal money management skills that they can apply to their lives.

"Dollars with Sense is one of JA's most in-demand and widely delivered programs. TD's long-standing and renewed support for the program fuels JA Canada's engagement of students, equipping them with critical financial literacy knowledge and skills to differentiate between needs and wants; make informed consumer decisions; use credit responsibly; and prepare a budget," said Scott Hillier, CEO of JA Canada.

"Moreover, TD's collaboration with our national program development of Dollars with Sense will enable JA to update and inclusively redesign the program increasing accessibility and engagement," said Hillier.

The redesigned Dollars with Sense program will provide an interactive experience adapted to all learning styles whether students learn in the classroom, with a teacher or volunteer, or independently online at home.

"Supporting Canadian adolescents with the tools and support needed to build financial literacy fundamentals is very important to us," said Uma Venkataramaiah, Senior Manager – Philanthropy Canada, TD Bank Group. "We're so happy to continue supporting JA Canada and the Dollars with Sense initiative, both financially and through volunteerism, with programming that is accessible, inclusive and will help provide financial education skills to our future generations of leaders."

In addition to supporting program development, TD volunteers will also participate in the delivery of classroom-based learning experiences of the Dollars with Sense program. JA volunteers work in collaboration with classroom teachers to facilitate an immersive learning experience for students. This includes facilitating interactive program activities and sharing their expertise and knowledge as engaging mentors.

For more information on JA Canada, Dollars with Sense, JA programs or how to get involved, please visit jacanada.org .

About JA Canada

JA Canada inspires the next generation to realize their potential and make a positive impact in their communities. Through our network of local offices, we collaborate with educators, volunteers, and organizations across Canada to deliver hands-on, immersive, and digital learning experiences to young people. JA commits to ensuring accessibility and inclusivity through programs that help youth build transferable skills in work readiness, financial health, and entrepreneurship. Success starts here.

SOURCE JA Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: For more information, request for interviews or comments from JA Canada, please contact: Angela Scott, Manager, Communications, JA Canada at [email protected]