OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The wildfires in British Columbia (BC) and the Northwest Territories (NWT), have had a devastating impact on many Canadians and businesses residing in the area. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) understands that at this time, the safety and well-being of loved ones is the primary concern for those affected. We would like to assure Canadians facing such extraordinary circumstances that they will be treated fairly if they are unable to meet their tax obligations during this time.

The CRA is committed to helping communities impacted by the wildfires in BC and NWT. We continue to review what measures are to be put in place, but can confirm the following will apply to individuals, businesses and charities in the impacted area(s):

Taxpayer relief:

There will be no penalty nor interest for late filing of all T2 and GST/HST returns that would normally have been due between August 15, 2023 , and October 16, 2023 , provided these returns and payments are submitted by October 16, 2023 . Check the list of affected postal codes here.

Many individuals, businesses and first responders may be unable to meet their tax obligations as usual due to circumstances beyond their control. In such cases, you can submit a request for relief of penalties and interest charged to your account. For more information, go to canada.ca/penalty-interest-relief. We will consider each request based on the specific circumstances for that request.

The CRA reminds affected taxpayers of the following:

Taxpayers who expect to receive CRA benefits and credit cheques by mail may experience a delay. Anyone who is unable to access their benefit or credit cheques and requires immediate assistance can contact us at 1-800-959-8281. For more information, visit benefits payment dates.

To avoid future interruptions, enroll for direct deposit to continue receiving benefits directly to your bank account. Visit Direct deposit – Canada Revenue Agency.

People affected by delays can also visit the Canada Post "Delivery service alerts" webpage for information on accessing their mail.

If you have a debt and require assistance during this time, collection officers are available to assist by contacting the Debt Management Call Centre at 1-888-863-8657.

In the unfortunate situation that your books and records have been destroyed as a result of an adverse event, please call us at 1-800-959-8281 for individual enquiries, 1-800-959-5525 for business enquiries, or 1-800-267-2384 for registered charities enquiries.

