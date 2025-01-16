OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Tax season is almost here, and you may be wondering if you should file a tax return. Regardless of the amount you make or where your income comes from, doing your taxes every year can help improve your financial situation.

Get your payments

Whether your income is tax-exempt, or you have no income to report, it is important to do your taxes every year so you can get the payments you're entitled to. Filing your tax return opens doors to benefit and credit payments that can improve your financial situation. For example, the Canada child benefit (CCB) provides valuable monthly payments for each child in your care. The goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit can help those with lower incomes manage the increasing cost of living. Additionally, the Canada Carbon Rebate can offset carbon costs for individuals in eligible provinces.

Get support in northern communities

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) also runs Northern Service Centres that offer both in-person and phone-based services. Our staff is available to help you complete your tax return. Additionally, you can contact your band office for information about free tax clinics offered in or near your community or to get help requesting a paper filing package.

You may have also heard about deductions specific to northern residents. If you live in one of the prescribed zones described on our page on a permanent basis and meet the other conditions, make sure you complete Form T2222 to save money on your taxes. Residents of the Northern Zone are eligible for the full amount of the deductions. Residents of the Intermediate Zone are eligible for half the amount of the deductions.

Get timely tax filing help

Your taxes and any amounts you may owe to CRA are due each year by April 30. Filing on time will help you keep getting your benefit and credit payments and avoid paying penalties and interest on any taxes you owe. If you or your spouse or common-law partner are self-employed, you generally have a little more time to file—until June 15—but any taxes owed are still due by April 30. Since June 15, 2025, falls on a Sunday, we will consider your return filed on time if you send it to us on or before June 16, 2025. You can find out more information about due dates and payments on our website.

If you have access to internet, you can file your tax return electronically from the comfort of your own home using a free or paid option. Check out our web page to determine which method works best for you and your situation.

Get help doing your taxes, online or in person, through a Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP) clinic. You can even search for a clinic that's close to home.

If doing your taxes electronically isn't right for you, but you'd still like to complete them yourself, you can ask for a short return called "Let Us Help You Get Your Benefits!". You can ask for one from your local friendship centre, community representative, band council office, or Northern Service Centre. This short return may be available for people with a modest income and simple tax situation.

For more information, visit Taxes and benefits for Indigenous peoples. If you have questions, don't hesitate to reach out—the CRA is there to assist you in getting the payments you're entitled to.

Get resources for Indigenous businesses

Accurate payroll practices are essential for any business. They not only support your employees but are also necessary for compliance. This ensures that employees can access benefit and credit payments from the CRA.

As an employer, you are responsible for withholding the correct payroll deductions from employees and accurately reporting all income paid on a T4 or T4A slip, even if that income is tax-exempt. If you have employees who are registered or entitled to be registered under the Indian Act, you are responsible for determining if their income is tax-exempt as well as what payroll deductions should be withheld. Proper payroll management helps avoid CRA penalties and interest and ensures your employees receive the benefits they deserve.

To support you, the CRA offers resources, including a toolkit, webinars, and updated online content on payroll obligations. Visit Payments to First Nations workers for more on taxes and benefits for Indigenous businesses.

Note: The term "Indian" is sometimes used because it has a legal meaning in the Indian Act.

Contacts

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366

[email protected]

Stay connected

Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on X – @ CanRevAgency

CanRevAgency Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Follow the CRA on Instagram

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

Watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

Listen to our Taxology podcast

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency