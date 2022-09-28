Tax Tip - Support for Canadians affected by Hurricane Fiona

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - On September 24 and 25, 2022, Hurricane Fiona swept through Atlantic Canada and part of Quebec, causing heavy rain and high winds. Impacts included flooding, road washouts, downed trees, utility outages, and damage to coastal infrastructure.

This widespread damage is having a devastating impact on many businesses and Canadians residing in these areas. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) understands that at this time, the safety and well-being of loved ones is the primary concern for those affected.

The CRA is committed to a proactive approach to providing relief to the communities and taxpayers impacted by this event whenever possible.

The CRA continues to review what measures are to be put in place, but can confirm the following measures for individuals, businesses and charities in the impacted areas and include:

Extension of:

the due date for returns and balances has been extended to October 31 for all T2/T3 tax returns and GST/HST returns that would normally have been due between September 26 and October 30

for all T2/T3 tax returns and GST/HST returns that would normally have been due therefore, there will be no penalty nor interest for late filing if these returns are submitted after September 30 th

Taxpayer relief:

for taxpayers who were prevented from meeting their tax obligations due to the adverse event, the Agency will review these requests on a priority basis, and will also accept relief requests by telephone through the Individual and Business enquiry lines.

For more information, go to canada.ca/penalty-interest-relief.

The CRA reminds affected taxpayers of the following:

The CRA can provide flexible payment options or the time needed to help individuals during these difficult times. If you have a debt and require assistance, collection officers are available to assist by contacting the Debt Management Call Centre at 1-888-863-8657





By signing up for direct deposit taxpayers can receive benefits and credits like the Canada child benefit, GST/HST credit and the Canada Worker's Benefit straight to your bank account without having to relocate your mail. Visit Direct deposit – Canada Revenue Agency or call the CRA at 1-800-959-8281





Canadians affected by Hurricane Fiona can visit the Canada Post "Delivery service alerts" webpage for information on accessing their mail





If your books and records have been destroyed as a result of a disaster, call the CRA at 1- 800-959-8281 for individual enquiries, 1-800-959-5525 for business enquiries, or 1-800-267-2384 for registered charities enquiries

