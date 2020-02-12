Tax Tip - Students: put more money in your pockets with benefits and credits!
Feb 12, 2020, 12:36 ET
OTTAWA, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Made no or almost no money last year? We can help you file your taxes so that you don't miss out on a refund, or benefits and credits. You should always file your taxes and file them on time to qualify for any benefits and credits you are entitled to receive. Here's some information to help you.
Get free tax help
If you have a modest income and a simple tax situation, volunteers may be able to do your taxes for you, for free! Go to canada.ca/taxes-help to determine if you're eligible and to find a tax clinic near you.
You can also quickly and securely file your taxes online. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has a list of certified tax software that are easy to use, fast, and secure. Some are free!
Put more money in your pocket
Here are some tips for you to save money at tax time:
- Tuition tax credit – You could reduce the tax you may owe if you paid tuition fees to a post‑secondary school. You may also be able to claim what you spend on courses to obtain or improve a work skill in an occupation.
- Interest paid on your student loans – You may be able to claim part of the interest you've paid since 2014 on your student loan for post-secondary education.
- Eligible moving expenses – If you moved for school and are a full-time student, you may be able to claim your moving costs. You may also be able to claim the cost of moving for work, such as a summer job or to run a business. You can claim moving costs if you moved at least 40 kilometres closer to your work or school.
- Child care expenses – If you paid someone to look after your child so you could go to school, do paid work, or do research, you may be able to deduct your child care fees.
- Goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit – You may be eligible to get a tax-free payment four times a year. This payment is for people with low or modest incomes. You may be eligible if you turn 19 before April 1, 2021, or if you have (or had) a spouse or common-law partner, or are (or were) a parent and live (or lived) with your child. File your tax return every year to keep getting these payments.
- Canada child benefit – If you have a child, you may be able to get tax-free monthly payments. These payments are made to eligible families to help with the cost of raising children under 18. File your tax return every year to keep getting these payments.
- Canada workers benefit – The benefit is an enhanced, more accessible refundable tax credit available to eligible individuals and families who work but earn modest income.
- Provincial and territorial benefits – You may qualify for additional provincial or territorial benefits depending on where you live.
- Carrying forward past amounts – You can no longer claim federal education and textbook amounts on your tax return. But, you may still be able to carry forward those unused amounts from previous years to another year. If you carry forward an unused amount, you must claim it when you file your return for the first year you owe income tax.
- Climate action incentive – If you're a resident of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, or Ontario, you may be eligible for the Climate action incentive payment when you file your 2019 taxes. You could also receive a larger payment if you live in a small or rural community. The incentive will first lower the taxes you might owe, or create or increase your refund.
To learn more about the benefits of filing, go to canada.ca/taxes-students.
