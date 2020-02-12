Tax Tip - Students: put more money in your pockets with benefits and credits!

OTTAWA, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Made no or almost no money last year? We can help you file your taxes so that you don't miss out on a refund, or benefits and credits. You should always file your taxes and file them on time to qualify for any benefits and credits you are entitled to receive. Here's some information to help you.

Get free tax help

If you have a modest income and a simple tax situation, volunteers may be able to do your taxes for you, for free! Go to canada.ca/taxes-help to determine if you're eligible and to find a tax clinic near you.

You can also quickly and securely file your taxes online. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has a list of certified tax software that are easy to use, fast, and secure. Some are free!

Put more money in your pocket

Here are some tips for you to save money at tax time:

To learn more about the benefits of filing, go to canada.ca/taxes-students.

