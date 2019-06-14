Tax Tip - Reminder - The CRA wants to hear from you about improving services

Consultations go until Tuesday June 18, 2019

OTTAWA, June 14, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) takes pride in serving Canadians and is working to improve their service experience. The CRA delivers over $33.8 billion in benefits to Canadians and administers over $430 billion in revenues on behalf of governments across the country. Millions of Canadians interact with the CRA, on a regular basis or at least once a year during tax time.

In its effort to serve Canadians better, the Agency is holding public consultations that give people across the country the opportunity to talk about their experience when interacting with the CRA, and to offer their ideas on how the Agency can do better. An online consultation will be available until Tuesday June 18, 2019, so Canadians can provide feedback.

Over the last three years, the CRA has been making it easier, faster, and more secure to file taxes and get credits and benefits. The CRA has introduced online and software improvements such as Auto-fill my return, which automatically fills in parts of a tax return and was used over 9 million times during the 2018 filing season; simplified over 90% of its correspondence as part of its Simplified Correspondence Project; moved to a new modern telephone platform featuring improved accessibility for callers; and quadrupled the budget of the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program, through which 17,700 volunteers filled more than 785,000 returns last year, helping vulnerable Canadians access the credits and benefits to which they are entitled. However, the CRA acknowledges that it needs to do more to meet the expectations of Canadians. These consultations will help inform the Agency's service transformation.



Online consultations are open to all Canadians from April 23 to June 18, 2019 .

. The CRA also conducted 7 in-person consultations in Vancouver , Winnipeg , Mississauga , Montreal , Moncton and Halifax in May and June 2019 .

, , , , and in May and . The final report on the in-person sessions and the feedback received through the online consultation is expected in the fall 2019.

Learn more about what the CRA is doing with the feedback it receives and how it is working to serve Canadians better.

