Tax tip - Help your clients get benefits and credits: request a free outreach visit!

OTTAWA, July 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Does your organization help one or more of the following groups?

Indigenous peoples

Newcomers to Canada or refugees

or refugees Seniors

Students and youth

Persons with disabilities

Housing insecure, homeless, or individuals staying in a shelter

Modest income Canadians

If so, then we want to help you! Through our Outreach Program, we offer free, in-person visits to organizations across the country to help make sure that Canadians get the benefits and credits to which they are entitled.

Our outreach officers are available to host a booth or give a presentation at your next event. We'll answer your benefit and credit questions, and bring information materials that highlight the different payments and how to get them.

But, it doesn't stop there. We'll also tell you more about free tax clinics where people with a modest income and a simple tax situation may be able to get their taxes done for free by community volunteers! As an organization, you can even host your own free tax clinic for the people in your community.

Don't delay, request a visit from a Canada Revenue Agency outreach officer at canada.ca/cra-outreach.

Stay connected

Follow:

More information

CRA media contact list

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Revenue Agency, 613-948-8366, cra-arc.media@cra-arc.gc.ca

Related Links

http://www.cra-arc.gc.ca/

