Tax Tip - Filing your taxes on paper

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) strives to help millions of Canadians with different personal situations to easily understand and manage their taxes. No matter how you decide to file, we're committed to making sure you get the benefits and credits you're entitled to.

Income tax package delivery

If you filed on paper last year, the CRA will automatically mail you the 2021 income tax package by February 21, 2022.

The package you will receive includes:

a letter from the Minister of National Revenue and the Commissioner of Revenue

the Federal Income Tax and Benefit Guide

a provincial or territorial information guide (except for the province of Quebec )

) two copies of the income tax and benefit return

Form 428 for provincial or territorial tax (except for the province of Quebec )

) File my Return invitation letter and information sheet, if eligible for the service

personalized inserts or forms, depending on eligibility

a return envelope

If you haven't received your package by February 21 or need publications or forms not included in it, you can:

view, download, and print them from canada.ca/taxes-general-package

order them online at canada.ca/get-cra-forms

order them by calling the CRA at 1-855-330-3305 beginning January 18, 2022 (be ready to give your social insurance number)

It's important to file on time



Remember to file your income tax and benefit return by April 30, 2022. By doing so, you will avoid interruptions to any credits or benefits you may be entitled to, such as the Canada child benefit, goods and services tax / harmonized sales tax credit, child disability benefit, and guaranteed income supplement.

Since April 30, 2022 falls on a Saturday, your return will be considered filed on time if:

we receive it on or before May 2, 2022 ; or

; or it's postmarked on or before May 2, 2022 .

Online services are fast, secure and convenient

It's easy to make sure your tax information is up to date! To save time, you can easily update your personal information using My Account or the MyCRA mobile web app. If you move or change marital status, it's simple to let us know.

Besides updating your information, you can also view:

what you owe to the CRA

your TFSA and RRSP limits

your benefit and credit information

the status of your return

your notices of assessment (NOA) or reassessment

If you're looking for the fastest and easiest way to do your taxes, file your taxes online. You should also sign up for direct deposit and My Account early to get your refund faster and avoid any delays.

Our service standard is to issue your notice within two weeks of receiving your digital return. Due to COVID-19, the CRA may take 10 to 12 weeks to process paper returns. The CRA will process them in the order they are received. Canadians who file electronically and who are signed up for direct deposit may get their refund in as little as eight business days.

Last year, we received over 91% of tax returns electronically. By filing electronically you can receive quick confirmation that we have accepted your income tax and benefit return.

Several NETFILE certified software products are available, some of which are free. Go to canada.ca/netfile to see the list of products. NETFILE is fast, easy, and convenient. If you're registered for My Account, you can use Auto-fill my return to quickly fill in parts of your return with information the CRA has on file. You can also use the Express NOA service to view your notice of assessment in your software, right after your return has been received and processed by the CRA.

Other ways you can file

Get free tax help

If you have a modest income and a simple tax situation, volunteers at a free tax clinic may be able to complete your tax return. Free tax clinics are available in-person or virtually. Find out about the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (or the Income Tax Assistance – Volunteer Program in the province of Quebec ) by going to canada.ca/taxes-help.

If you have a modest income and a simple tax situation, volunteers at a free tax clinic may be able to complete your tax return. Free tax clinics are available in-person or virtually. Find out about the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (or the Income Tax Assistance – Volunteer Program in the province of ) by going to canada.ca/taxes-help. File my Return

If you have a lower or fixed income, you may be eligible to use File my Return. This service will let you file your return by answering a series of short questions through a secure, dedicated, and automated telephone service. If you filed a paper return last year and are eligible to use File my Return, you'll receive an invitation letter with the 2021 income tax package sent by the CRA. Starting February 21 2022, you can use File my Return to quickly file your return by phone.

How to get more information

If you need a quick answer to a question, you can ask Charlie the friendly chatbot. Charlie will help you find the information you need to file your income tax and benefit return! You can find Charlie on the CRA homepage and many of our other web pages on Canada.ca.

You can also view our filing your income tax and benefit return on paper page for specific information.

You can go to our Get ready to do your taxes page. It has information on deadlines, and other tax tips that can be helpful for you. You can also get answers to frequently asked questions about filing your taxes at canada.ca/cra-questions-answers. These pages will be updated as of late January 2022.

Stay connected



Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on Twitter – @CanRevAgency

Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

You can also watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Revenue Agency, 613-948-8366, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.cra-arc.gc.ca/

