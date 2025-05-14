OTTAWA, ON, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - When it comes to filing an income tax and benefit return, most individuals choose to file online because it's fast, easy, and secure. This tax season, more than 95% of all tax returns were filed online!

When filers need to change their tax returns after filing, most still choose to submit a request by paper, even if they filed their original tax return online. In 2024, over 2 million change requests were submitted by paper, which was 80% of all requests.

But why choose the slower option when submitting your request? Submitting your change request online isn't just faster, it's also easy and secure. Some 2024 tax slips, such as the T3 (trust income), T4 (remuneration paid), T4A (pension and other income) and T5 (investment income), were not available in My Account or through the Auto-fill my Return service as early as in previous years. So, if you forgot to include something on your tax return or spotted a mistake after filing, don't worry. Here's how and why you should submit your change request online.

Change your return online for faster service

Simply put, you'll receive significantly faster service by submitting your change request online instead of by paper. It only takes about two weeks to process an online change request. Due to a higher-than-normal paper inventory, paper requests will take significantly longer to process.

Submitting your request online means you'll get your notice of reassessment (NOR) and any refund you're owed sooner.

How to change your return online

Once you receive your notice of assessment (NOA), you can request a change online through:

Your CRA account

Change my return in your CRA account is a secure service that lets you request a change to a tax return for any of the 10 previous calendar years. It walks you through common updates like adding tax slips or claiming the disability tax credit. It also includes questions and messages when the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) needs more information, detects errors, or needs supporting documents to finalize your request.

*New* A "Change my return" button has been added to the tax returns section of the Overview page in My Account. This feature gives you quick access to the Change my return service, making it easier to amend tax returns directly through your account.

A "Change my return" button has been added to the tax returns section of the Overview page in My Account. This feature gives you quick access to the Change my return service, making it easier to amend tax returns directly through your account. You will need to register and sign in to your CRA account. It's easier than ever to register with the document verification service, which allows you to verify your identity and get immediate access to your online account. You don't have to wait for a CRA security code by mail. In 2025 alone, more than 280,000 individuals have already used this service!

For details, refer to Change my return: online adjustments for income tax and benefits returns.

Certified tax software

ReFILE is an online service that lets you send online adjustment requests with the same NETFILE-certified tax software you used for filing your tax return online initially. You can use ReFILE to send adjustment requests for 2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021 returns. If you're an EFILE service provider, see ReFILE for EFILE service providers.

For details, refer to ReFILE for individuals who use NETFILE: online adjustments for income tax and benefit returns.

These services are fast, easy, and secure – just like filing online with NETFILE-certified software!

What to do if you need to submit documents with your request

Some change requests need supporting documents, like receipts. But don't let that stop you from submitting your request online.

If you need to submit documents, you can easily do so through your CRA account after submitting your online change request. Our Submit documents online page outlines the steps you'll need to take, so you can easily submit any documents needed to support your request. No printing or mailing required!

After your request is reviewed

After the CRA has reviewed your request, you will get a NOR, indicating the changes made to your tax return or a letter explaining why the CRA did not make the changes you requested.

Your entitlement to benefit and credit payments may be revised at a later date. In this case, a notice of redetermination will be sent to you separately.

Keep all receipts and documents for at least six years after you file your tax return, in case the CRA asks to see them. The CRA may ask for documents other than official receipts. This could include cancelled cheques or bank statements, or proof of any deduction or credit that you claimed. You should also keep a copy of your tax return, the related NOA, and any NOR.

Contacts

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366

[email protected]

Stay connected

Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on X – @ CanRevAgency

CanRevAgency Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Follow the CRA on Instagram

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

Watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

Listen to our Taxology podcast

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency