Tax Tip - Do you file your taxes on paper? Here's what you need to know

OTTAWA, Jan. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - No matter how you choose to file your return, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is working hard to make tax filing easier. Here are some things you should know if you are filing on paper this year.

Income tax and benefit package delivery

If you filed a paper return last year, we will mail you a 2019 Income tax package by February 17, 2020. The package will have everything you need to file a 2019 return.

If you don't receive a package in the mail, you can order or download copies as of January 21, 2020 at canada.ca/taxes-general-package. You can also call us starting February 24, 2020 at 1-855-330-3305 (for service in English) or 1‑855‑330-3310 (for service in French) to order a copy.

A limited amount of packages will be available at select northern and rural Service Canada locations.

If you need to order a package, you should allow up to 10 days for delivery.

Changes to the package

New for the 2019 tax year: line numbers that used to be three or four digits are now five digits (e.g. line 150 on the return is now line 15000).

We have reduced the number of forms you need by incorporating Schedule 1 into the return, and we have updated worksheets to make calculations simpler.

Use File my Return

If you have a low or fixed income, you may be eligible to use File my Return, which lets you file your return by answering a series of short questions through a secure, dedicated, automated, telephone service. If you filed a paper return last year and are eligible to use File my Return, you will receive your personalized invitation letter with the 2019 Income tax package that we will mail to you. Starting February 24, 2020, you can use File my Return to quickly file your return using a phone.

Please remember to file by April 30, 2020 to avoid interruptions or delays to your benefit and credit payments. For more information to help you get ready for the 2020 tax season, go to canada.ca/taxes-get-ready.

