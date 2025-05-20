OTTAWA, ON, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Did you receive a letter from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) telling you that you owe money? We understand this can feel stressful, but we can work with you to resolve your debt.

Let us help you

It's important that you read all correspondence you receive from the CRA. The information and directions in the letter will explain how you can pay your debt.

It's better for you to contact us as soon as possible

If you can't afford to pay your debt in full, or on time, contact us to discuss your situation.

You may be able to:

Calculate your ability to pay

Pay your debt over time

Find other ways to reduce or resolve your debt

Change a payment arrangement

Visit Debt collection at the CRA to learn more about the options that are available to help with your debt payment.

Ignoring your debt does not make it go away

If you don't pay or call to discuss your situation, the CRA can take steps to recover the amount you owe. Your benefit and credit payments, or tax refunds could be withheld and applied to your outstanding debt.

Not filing can lead to a tax assessment being made on your behalf. Some tax credits and deductions that you or your business may be entitled to will not be included in the assessment. Visit Unfiled tax returns for more information on non-filers.

The CRA collects on behalf of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) for overpayments of Employment Insurance (EI), Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Old Age Security (OAS), other overpayments, and overdue student loans. The CRA also provides collection services for defaulted Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) loans on behalf of Export Development Canada (EDC).

