OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Yes! Auto-file your tax return with the Canada Revenue Agency's File my Return service! If you received an invitation from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to use our automated phone service, File my Return, you may be eligible to auto-file your return through a dedicated phone line service for free.

About File my Return

File my Return lets eligible Canadians with low or fixed income whose tax situations remain unchanged from year-to-year, auto-file their 2020 income tax and benefit return through a dedicated, automated phone service. All you need to do is provide some personal information and answer a series of short questions over the phone.

Using File my Return is free, secure, and easy to use. There are no paper forms to fill out or calculations to do. The invitation letter provides you with the information you need to use the service.

Canadians who may be eligible to use this service should have received an invitation letter in the mail with their paper tax package or in a separate envelope by mid-February 2021, but it may arrive later due to COVID-19 delivery delays.

File my Return uses the information already in the CRA's systems, and answers provided by you, to auto-file and process your income tax and benefit return.

The File my Return service opened on Monday, February 22, 2021, at 12:00 pm, Eastern Time.

Learn more about the File my Return service at canada.ca/file-my-return or you can call the individual enquiries line at 1-800-959-8281.

There are different ways you can file your tax return

Canadians can file their income tax and benefit return using other methods, such as online with NETFILE certified tax-filing software, on paper, through a tax preparer, or with the help of a free tax preparation clinic offered through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. To find out more about local clinics, visit canada.ca/taxes-help.

Protecting you from scams and fraud

We recognize that there is a significant financial and emotional effect on victims of scams, fraud, and identity theft and we are doing our best to protect Canadians and ensure they receive the benefits to which they are entitled.

It is important to protect yourself from scams, and to know when and how the CRA might contact you.

As a fraud prevention measure you can sign up for email notifications from the CRA to receive a notification when you have new mail to view in My Account and when important personal information such as your address or direct deposit information is changed on CRA records. You can register to receive email notifications in My Account or the MyCRA or MyBenefits CRA web apps.

The scams and fraud webpage provides more information about how to protect yourself from fraud.

