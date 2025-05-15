OTTAWA, ON, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Understanding the tax filing and payment deadlines for Canadian businesses can be tricky since different businesses have different deadlines. When you factor in GST/HST responsibilities, it can be even more challenging. Use this tax tip as a quick reference for important due dates.

GST/HST

Businesses in Canada that are registered for GST/HST must file GST/HST returns. The filing deadline will be different depending on your GST/HST reporting period.

Filing and Payment – GST/HST

Monthly filers: Filing deadline Payment deadline Example One month after the end of

the reporting period One month after the end of

the reporting period Reporting period end:

July 31



Filing deadline:

August 31



Payment deadline:

August 31

Quarterly filers: Filing deadline Payment deadline Example One month after the end of

the reporting period One month after the end of

the reporting period Reporting period end:

March 31



Filing deadline:

April 30



Payment deadline:

April 30

Annual filers (except self-employed individuals with a December 31 fiscal year end): Filing deadline Payment Deadline Example 3 months

after fiscal year end 3 months

after fiscal year end Reporting period end:

August 31



Filing deadline:

November 30



Payment deadline:

November 30

Annual filers (self-employed individuals with a December 31fiscal year end): Filing deadline Payment deadline Example June 15 April 30 Reporting period end:

December 31



Filing deadline:

June 15



Payment deadline:

April 30

In the case of an annual reporting period, it is typically required that you submit your GST/HST return and make any outstanding payments no later than three months following the end of your fiscal year.

However, if all of the following conditions are met, your payment deadline is extended to April 30:

You are an individual with business income for income tax purposes You file annual GST/HST returns Your fiscal year-end falls on December 31

In such circumstances, your GST/HST payment deadline is extended to April 30. It's important to note that even though your payment is due by April 30, you have until June 15 to complete the filing of your GST/HST return.

GST/HST annual filers with both a previous fiscal year and a current fiscal year net tax of $3,000 or more in each year, even if a rebate reduces the amount owning to less than $3,000, may have to make quarterly installment payments.

GST/HST instalment payments are due within one month after the end of each of your fiscal quarters. Here is an example for quarterly instalments:

You have a December 31 fiscal year end. Your net tax for 2024 fiscal year was $4,000 and you expect your net tax for 2025 fiscal year to be at least that much. You have to make instalment payments throughout your 2025 fiscal year. Your instalment due dates are as follows:

Fiscal Quarter Due Date January 1 – March 31, 2025 April 30, 2025 April 1 – June 30, 2025 July 31, 2025 July 1 – September 30, 2025 October 31, 2025 October 1 – December 31, 2025 January 31, 2026

For those who have a December 31st year end, file annually and reported an amount owing for 2024, it is important to note that you must pay the amount owed by April 30, 2025, but have until June 15, 2025, to file the return. Since June 15, 2025 falls on a Sunday, your return is considered on time if the CRA receives it or if it is postmarked on or before June 16, 2025.

When a due date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday recognized by the CRA, your payment is considered on time if the CRA receives it on or before the next business day.

Businesses with payroll accounts

Your remitter type sets your remitting frequency and affects your due dates. Generally, it is based on your average monthly withholding amount from two calendar years ago. The due dates apply to both:

Remitting periods when you pay or give remuneration

Reporting a nil remittance when you have seasonal workers or no employees

For information on remitter types and when to remit (pay), go to canada.ca/payroll-remit.

As an employer or payor, you are required to file T4 or T4A information returns by February 28, 2025 in respect of the preceding calendar year. Given ongoing challenges faced by some filers, the CRA will grant relief in respect of late-filing penalties for information returns filed on or before March 7, 2025, for those information returns normally due on February 28, 2025.

Learn more about when you are required to file at canada.ca/payroll-file

Corporations

Corporations are required to file their T2 corporate income tax return within six months of their tax year ending. Here are some examples of filing due dates based on different tax year end dates:

If your corporation's tax year ends on March 31 , your filing due date is September 30

, your filing due date is If your corporation's tax year ends on September 23 , your filing due date is March 23

, your filing due date is If your corporation's tax year ends on November 30 , your filing due date is May 31

When a filing due date falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or public holiday recognized by the CRA, your return must be postmarked or received by the CRA on or before the next business day to be considered on time.

Each corporation selects its tax year end when it incorporates. Common choices are the last day of December, March, June, and September.

For more information on finding your corporation's payment deadline, please visit Determining your corporation's tax year.

Payments – Corporations

Corporations generally have to pay income tax in monthly or quarterly instalments if their total tax is more than $3,000. An instalment is a partial payment of the total amount of tax payable for the year under the following parts of the Income Tax Act:

Part I – Tax on income Part VI – Tax on capital of financial institutions Part VI.1 – Tax on corporations paying dividends on taxable preferred shares Part XII.1 – Tax on carved-out income Part XII.3 – Tax on investment income of life insurers Part XIII.1 – Additional tax on authorized foreign banks

If you have carved-out income or investment income of life insurers, you must calculate these instalments separately from other corporate income taxes.

For more information on the specific parts of the Income Tax Act, please visit the Corporation Instalment Guide 2025.

The remainder of taxes payable by a corporation for a tax year, after the corporation has deduced the instalments already paid, is generally due within two months after the end of the tax year. For Canadian Controlled Private Corporations (CCPCs), it's due within three months, provided certain conditions are met which can be found here.

Tax instalment payments are due on the last day of every month or quarter of a corporation's tax year. Eligible CCPCs can make quarterly instead of monthly tax instalment payments. Here is an example for quarterly instalments:

If a corporation's tax year begins on October 10, 2025 , the first instalment payment is due by January 9, 2026

, the first instalment payment is due by The subsequent payments are due on April 9 , and July 9 , and October 9, 2026

When a due date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday recognized by the CRA, your payment is considered on time if the CRA receives it on or before the next business day.

Self-Employed Individuals

If in 2024, you or your spouse or common-law partner who was living with you at anytime during that year, were self-employed, you generally have until June 15, 2025, to file your income tax and benefit returns. Since June 15, 2025 falls on a Sunday, your return is considered on time if the CRA receives it or if it is postmarked on or before June 16, 2025. If you have a balance owing for 2024, it still must be paid by April 30, 2025.

For some self-employed individuals, tax payments may need to be made in instalments.

For farming and fishing income, instalment payments are due December 31.

For business, professional or commission income, instalment payments are due:

March 15 - Since March 15, 2025 falls on a Saturday, your return is considered on time if the CRA receives it or if it is postmarked on or before March 17, 2025.

- Since falls on a Saturday, your return is considered on time if the CRA receives it or if it is postmarked on or before March 17, 2025. June 15

September 15

December 15

To learn more about payment deadlines, please go to Payment Due Dates.

Underused Housing Tax (UHT)

Canada has a 1% annual Underused Housing Tax on the ownership of vacant or underused housing in Canada. It generally applies to foreign national owners of Canadian residential property, but it's important to note that some owners which are Canadian individuals and Canadian corporations may also have to file a UHT return, even if they qualify for an exemption from paying the tax.

If you're an affected owner of residential property in Canada on December 31, 2024, you must file a separate UHT return for each property that you own an affected owner by April 30, 2025, for each property you owned on December 31of the 2024 calendar year to avoid penalties and interest.

Reminder

As you make any kind of changes to your business, you might have questions and need information and guidance from the CRA. We can help. The CRA resources for small and medium businesses web page gives direct access to tax-related services and information for businesses. The Liaison Officer Service is also available to small business owners and self-employed individuals who need help understanding their tax obligations.

