OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - This back to school season, we are here to make it easy to teach and understand taxes. Whether you are an educator or an organization that supports educational growth, there are many resources that you can take advantage of this academic year.

Tax literacy is an important life skill

Teach taxes in the classroom – If you are eager to teach your students about financial matters and the tax system, check out Learn about your taxes. Students can use this free self-guided online learning tool to learn more about taxes and even test themselves with quizzes. As an educator, you can access various resources, including lesson plans, that will help you include content from "Learn about your taxes" into your existing learning plans or course content. We have also created videos that help explain tax basics like important documents, how to file a tax return, and filling out a TD1 form.





– If you are eager to teach your students about financial matters and the tax system, check out Learn about your taxes. Students can use this free self-guided online learning tool to learn more about taxes and even test themselves with quizzes. As an educator, you can access various resources, including lesson plans, that will help you include content from "Learn about your taxes" into your existing learning plans or course content. We have also created videos that help explain tax basics like important documents, how to file a tax return, and filling out a TD1 form. Participate in the Learn about your taxes competition and your school could win a share of the $5,000 prize pot! This competition runs from September 20th to October 18th on ChatterHigh, a gamified content engagement platform.





prize pot! This competition runs from on ChatterHigh, a gamified content engagement platform. Follow us on Instagram @canrevagency and check out our factsheet for students for everything young people need to know about benefits and credits.





We also have free webinars for students, international students, and more! Check out Upcoming events to see what we have planned. Missed a webinar? Not to worry, webinar recordings are saved there, too.

Education-related credits and deductions

Your role as an educator extends beyond the classroom. Take advantage of the tools and credits available so you are not only investing in your classroom, but in your professional development as well.

Claim up to $1,000 of supply purchases – As a teacher or early childhood educator, you are entitled to a 15% refundable tax credit on up to $1,000 of supply purchases each year. Make sure you keep your receipts and obtain a written certificate from your employer, as the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) may ask to see these later.





– As a teacher or early childhood educator, you are entitled to a 15% refundable tax credit on up to of supply purchases each year. Make sure you keep your receipts and obtain a written certificate from your employer, as the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) may ask to see these later. Claim moving expenses – You may be able to claim moving expenses like transportation, storage and other costs, if you moved at least 40 kilometres (by the shortest usual public route) closer to your new work location. Make sure you keep supporting documents from your move, like receipts from travelling or hiring movers. Once you have moved, don't forget to update your address with the CRA.

