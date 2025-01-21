OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - This tax season, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) wants to help you get all the benefit and credit payments that could put money in your pocket. Whether you're filing your tax return, planning for retirement, or caring for loved ones, we have tips and resources to help you!

Filing and payment deadlines

For most individuals, the deadline to file your income tax and benefit return is April 30, 2025. You can get ahead by filing your return online starting February 24, 2025.

If you or your spouse/common-law partner are self-employed, the deadline to file is generally June 15, 2025. Since that date falls on a Sunday, your return will be considered filed on time if the CRA receives it or it is postmarked on or before June 16, 2025.

Any payment you owe the CRA is due on April 30, 2025, no matter when you are required to file.

Benefit and credit payments you can get

When you file your tax return, you may be eligible for various benefits and credits, like the:

GST/HST credit – A tax-free quarterly payment for people with low and modest incomes, which may include a related provincial or territorial credit amount.

Guaranteed Income Supplement – A tax-free monthly benefit for Old Age Security pension recipients who have low income and are living in Canada.

Canada caregiver credit – A non-refundable tax credit that may be available to individuals who support a spouse or common-law partner, or a dependent with a physical or mental impairment.

Are you living in a province where the Canada Carbon Rebate (CCR) is available? To get the first CCR payment on April 15, 2025, file your tax return online by March 24, 2025. If you file later, generally, you can expect your CCR payment six to eight weeks after we assess your tax return.

Learn more by visiting Tax credits and benefits for individuals.

If you owe taxes this year, you may be able to claim deductions, credits, and expenses on your tax return to reduce the amount of tax you pay. This could include the disability tax credit, disability supports deduction, medical expenses, and home accessibility expenses. Find out what you can claim on our Claiming deductions, credits, and expenses page.

You may also be able to take advantage of pension income splitting to split your eligible pension income with your spouse or common-law partner to reduce any income tax you owe.

Registered Retirement Saving Plan contributions

If you have a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), remember that although the deadline to contribute for the 2024 tax year is March 1, 2025, RRSP contributions can be made between March 1, 2024, and March 3, 2025, and can be deducted on your 2024 tax return.

Renovating to share a home with your family

If you're renovating to share a home with family, you may qualify for the Multigenerational Home Renovation Tax Credit (MHRTC). You could claim up to $7,500 for eligible renovation costs to add a secondary unit for a senior or an adult with a disability. Learn more about the MHRTC.

File online to get your refund faster

Register for direct deposit and file online to get your refund faster. File your tax return online using certified tax software – it's quick, secure, and easy. Some options are even free!

Get free tax help

If you have a modest income and a simple tax situation, you may be able to get your taxes done at a free tax clinic. To see if you're eligible and find a tax clinic, go to Free tax clinics.

Navigating tax responsibilities after a death

Losing a loved one is not easy, and filing taxes on your own for the first time can feel overwhelming. We are here to help. Visit our Doing taxes for someone who died page to find out how to notify the CRA and what you need to file.

Protect yourself from scams and fraud

Watch for scams this tax-filing season! Learn how you can protect yourself against scams and schemes, and how to report a scam, suspicious activity, or suspected tax cheating at canada.ca/taxes-fraud-prevention.

There are several steps you can take to protect your CRA account such as monitoring and changing passwords regularly.

If you suspect that your CRA account has been compromised due to suspicious activity, you should report the incident to the CRA, inform other authorities (banks, credit bureaus, local police) and notify the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. Suspicious activity can include changes to your CRA account information that you did not request or communication from the CRA regarding changes to your account that you did not authorize.

For more information, go to the Security and privacy of your information with the CRA page.

Additional resources

