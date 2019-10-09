Task Force Search Warrant Yields Tobacco and Marihuana

GLEN ROBERTSON, ON, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - On September 4th 2019, the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) after numerous months of investigation, intercepted a delivery of illegal tobacco in Alexandria and executed a search warrant in Glen Robertson.

This operation led to the arrest of Laurier Théoret, (70) from Alexandria, Jason Willard (45) and Joseph Duchesneau (66), both from Glen Robertson. Police seized over one hundred thousand (100,000) cigarettes, one hundred and ninety-nine (199) cannabis plants, one (1) Springfield .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, a 2012 grey Dodge Caravan and all the equipment related to the production of cannabis. This investigation is ongoing.

The three (3) accused are facing charges under the Excise Act (2001) for Possession of Unstamped Tobacco. Jason Willard is also facing charges for illegal production of marihuana under the Cannabis act, and unauthorised possession of a firearm under the Criminal Code. All three (3) accused are scheduled to appear at the Cornwall Ontario Court of Justice on October 22nd, 2019.

The three (3) accused also face charges under the provincial Tobacco Tax Act.

The CRTF is a joint forces partnership that includes the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Ontario Provincial Police, Canada Border Services Agency, and the Ontario Ministry of Finance.

CRTF investigates crime in a large part of Eastern Ontario. If you have any information regarding criminal activity in your area, you can contact the CRTF at 1-613-937-2800 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: Cst. Angélique Dignard Cornwall RTF, 613-937-2800; Bill Dickson, Ontario Provincial Police, 613-285-2752; Email: media.relations.rcmp-Ontario-relations.medias.grc@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

Related Links

http://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/

