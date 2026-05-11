CED will enable Cyrell AMP and Alu MC3, two businesses in the aluminum industry affected by U.S. tariffs, to remain competitive in uncertain and changing market conditions.

BELOEIL, QC, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Bienvenu-Olivier Ntumba, Member of Parliament for Mont-Saint-Bruno–L'Acadie, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, a total of $1,979,000 in non-repayable contributions for two tariff‑impacted businesses in the aluminum industry. This support is being granted under the Government of Canada's Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI), delivered by Canada's regional development agencies.

The recipients are Cyrell AMP and Alu MC3. Through this initiative, CED is helping these businesses that process aluminum to diversify their markets and improve their productivity to remain competitive in the long term. Implementing these projects will also make it possible to consolidate close to 130 well-paying jobs in the region.

Cyrell AMP, which specializes in the manufacture of architectural panels and spandrels for commercial and industrial buildings, is receiving a $979,000 contribution. For its part, Alu MC3, whose work focuses on the manufacture and assembly of aluminum structures, is being granted a $1,000,000 contribution. This funding will enable them to acquire new equipment and develop a marketing strategy.

MP Ntumba also took the opportunity to highlight the $1.5 billion in new measures announced on May 4, 2026, by Minister Joly. These measures aim to counter the tariff pressures resulting from the adjustment as of April 6, 2026, of U.S. tariffs on Canadian products containing steel, aluminum and copper. These measures include an additional $500 million through the RTRI and a new $1 billion financing program through the Business Development Bank of Canada. This program will enable SMEs to meet their urgent liquidity needs, maintain their operations and adapt to this unprecedented trade climate.

In the current economic context, the Government of Canada is focusing on structural measures to strengthen the Canadian economy. This involves supporting businesses as they diversify their markets in order to reinforce their economic resilience and consolidate their competitiveness to help them face tariff pressures. By investing in workers and businesses in strategic sectors such as the aluminum industry, the Government of Canada is helping to build a more resilient economy that is better able to adapt to market fluctuations, to the benefit of the entire country.

Quotes

"The aluminum industry is central to Quebec's manufacturing ecosystem and is an essential contributor to the economic vitality of several regions. In a climate where tariffs are placing increased pressure on this pillar of our economy, it is crucial to support businesses in this industry. Through CED, our government is helping SMEs so they can strengthen their competitiveness, evolve their business models and seize new market opportunities. This funding is a direct investment to ensure that the aluminum industry continues to play a key role in the Canadian economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"For over a year now, our businesses in the aluminum sector have demonstrated exceptional resilience. However, they need a helping hand to face the tariff uncertainty. Today, I am pleased to announce CED's support for Cyrell AMP and Alu MC3, two Montérégie manufacturers. Thanks to this valuable assistance, they will be able to modernize their production and diversify their markets. These investments will not only enable them to strengthen their competitive advantage, but also provide positive spin-offs for the region, for Quebec and for Canada."

Bienvenu-Olivier Ntumba, Member of Parliament for Mont-Saint-Bruno–L'Acadie

"This CED funding comes at a pivotal moment: U.S. tariffs, the labour shortage, our challenges are real! For over 25 years, behind each building we cover, there are tradespeople trained right here in the Montérégie region. This funding enables us to continue to invest so that this expertise can remain alive and well."

Gabriel Borduas, Founding President, Cyrell AMP

"I would like to thank CED and the Government of Canada for their support for our business during this time of economic instability. The financial assistance granted to us will enable us to invest in our equipment in order to improve productivity and efficiency. As such, Alu MC3 will be able to distinguish itself on new markets not only across Canada, but also eventually around the world."

Bruno Montgrain, Vice President, Alu MC3

Quick facts

CED is taking action to support aluminum processors. Quebec has over 1700 aluminum processing businesses, representing 30,000 jobs. These businesses generate a total of $11.6B in sales annually.

The funds have been provided under the Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI), which is part of CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program.

With a budget of $1.5 billion, this national initiative aims primarily to help SMEs negatively affected by tariffs to overcome their challenges to commercialization and to transform in order to remain competitive in the long term.

The RTRI aligns with a broader Government of Canada tariff response plan, which includes over $6.5 billion in new measures to protect Canadian businesses and workers, including an expansion of the Strategic Innovation Fund, labour market development agreements, and the Large Enterprise Tariff Loan facility.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

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SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations: Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]