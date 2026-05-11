CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, today announced that the airport serving Prince Edward Island's capital will be renamed Charlottetown Alexander B. Campbell Airport, in honour of former Premier Alexander B. Campbell, whose leadership helped move Prince Edward Island forward and build stronger links with the rest of Canada.

The Honourable Alexander B. Campbell was the longest-serving premier of Prince Edward Island and one of its most influential public figures. Born and raised in Charlottetown, he entered provincial politics in 1965, and later that year, became leader of his party. In 1966, he was elected premier of Prince Edward Island, one of the youngest Canadians to hold office.

The renaming honours Mr. Campbell's distinguished public service and his transformative leadership in advancing economic development, modernizing provincial infrastructure, and strengthening regional transportation links during his tenure as Premier from 1966 to 1978.

As Prince Edward Island's primary air gateway, the Charlottetown Airport plays a critical role in connecting Islanders to opportunities across Canada and internationally, supporting tourism, trade, and travel across the country. The new name reflects both the airport's importance to the region, and the legacy of a leader who championed progress and connectivity for Prince Edward Island.

Quotes

"Alexander B. Campbell was a great statesman whose vision, dedication, and sense of duty profoundly shaped modern Prince Edward Island. Renaming the Charlottetown Airport in his honour recognizes a leader who worked tirelessly to strengthen Prince Edward Island's economy and modernize its infrastructure. This airport continues to connect Islanders to the rest of Canada and the world, supporting tourism, trade, and good jobs for the region, while helping to build Canada strong."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"Renaming the Charlottetown Airport in honour of Alexander B. Campbell recognizes his leadership in helping modernize Prince Edward Island's economy and in strengthening the foundations of the province we know today. His work helped shape the island's future, and this recognition is a fitting tribute to a legacy that continues to be felt."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"We fully support the decision to rename the airport in honour of Alexander B. Campbell. Premier Campbell's leadership played a defining role in shaping modern Prince Edward Island, and it is fitting that one of the province's principal gateways will bear his name. As a vital community asset and a key connector for Islanders, visitors, and businesses alike, the airport reflects the pride and respect felt across Prince Edward Island for Premier Campbell's enduring legacy and his contributions to public service."

Doug Newson

Chief Executive Officer, Charlottetown Airport Authority Inc.

Quick facts

The Honourable Alexander B. Campbell served as Premier of Prince Edward Island from 1966 to 1978 and is the longest-serving premier in the province's history.

Throughout his mandate as Premier, Mr. Cambell introduced many modernization initiatives, including creating the University of Prince Edward Island, introducing an economic development plan for institutions and services, and implementing measures to promote renewable energy sources.

In 1967, Mr. Campbell was sworn in as a member of the Privy Council of Canada and after leaving politics in 1978, was appointed as a judge of the provincial Supreme Court.

On May 2, 2013, Mr. Campbell became an Officer of the Order of Canada.

Mr. Campbell and his wife of 65 years, Marilyn Gilmour, reside in Stanley Bridge, Prince Edward Island.

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SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Ottawa, [email protected], 613-327-5918; Media relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]