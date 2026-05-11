BURNABY, BC, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is making smart strategic investments so we can put our mineral wealth to work and ensure all Canadians benefit from the resources beneath our feet. With world-class mineral deposits, clean hydroelectric power and strong partnerships with Indigenous Nations leadership, British Columbia is ready to build the infrastructure and value-chain capacity needed to level-up its mining potential and help secure Canada's place in the global clean energy economy as an energy and mining superpower.

Today, the Honourable Randeep Sarai, Secretary of State for International Development, on behalf of the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, visited Nano One Materials' Innovation Hub facility to highlight over $100 million for five projects based in British Columbia that will accelerate critical mineral development in the province's planning, development and processing capacity across the country.

Through the First and Last Mile Fund, Indigenous Natural Resource Partnerships Program and the Energy Innovation Program, Canada is supporting projects that will unlock economic opportunities and strengthen critical minerals development across British Columbia. These investments include:

Up to $50 million in approved funding to the British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority to upgrade BC Hydro's regional transmission system in support of Teck Resources' Highland Valley Copper Mine Life Extension Project near Kamloops, British Columbia.

to upgrade BC Hydro's regional transmission system in support of Teck Resources' Highland Valley Copper Mine Life Extension Project near Kamloops, British Columbia. Up to $44.2 million in conditionally approved funding to the British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority to support expanded electricity transmission capacity for major mining developments in northwest British Columbia, including Newmont's Red Chris copper mine expansion project and Seabridge's KSM gold mining project.

to support expanded electricity transmission capacity for major mining developments in northwest British Columbia, including Newmont's Red Chris copper mine expansion project and Seabridge's KSM gold mining project. Up to $3 million to Nano One Materials for research, development and optimization of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) production, a critical input for electric vehicles, defence, aerospace and electronics.

for research, development and optimization of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) production, a critical input for electric vehicles, defence, aerospace and electronics. Up to $1.87 million in conditionally approved funding to Defense Metals Corp. to advance the development of a new 60-kilometre transmission line to the Wicheeda Rare Earth Elements Project mine site, along with upgrades to the service road connecting the mine to the highway.

to advance the development of a new 60-kilometre transmission line to the Wicheeda Rare Earth Elements Project mine site, along with upgrades to the service road connecting the mine to the highway. $900,000 to the Salish Sea Indigenous Guardians Association (SSIGA) to establish a critical minerals department within the Osoyoos Indian Band to support mineral expertise, Indigenous-led assessment and economic participation.

to establish a critical minerals department within the Osoyoos Indian Band to support mineral expertise, Indigenous-led assessment and economic participation. $736,778 to Boney Creek Development Ltd. to advance pre-construction requirements for the Anyox Hydroelectric facility, enabling the generation of clean, renewable energy to support critical mineral development in northwest British Columbia.

These investments position British Columbia to lead the way in unlocking Canada's full potential and in laying the groundwork for good jobs, clean power and long–term economic security for years to come.

Quotes

"British Columbia has world–class minerals, clean power and strong Indigenous leadership, and we are turning our critical mineral advantage into action. Today's investments are strengthening transmission, supporting Indigenous communities and unlocking major projects across the province. This is about creating good jobs and opportunity for British Columbians while securing Canada's place as a leader in the global clean-energy economy."

The Honourable Randeep Sarai

Secretary of State for International Development

"Canada is moving faster, building smarter and thinking bigger about our critical minerals future. These projects represent exactly the kind of made-in-Canada leadership that will strengthen our supply chains, from the first mile of infrastructure to the last mile of getting minerals to market. By investing in clean power, transmission upgrades, Indigenous leadership and early-stage development, we are unlocking British Columbia's full potential and creating the conditions for long-term economic security. This is how we build a resilient, sustainable and competitive critical minerals value chain right here in Canada."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"BC Hydro has been a cornerstone of economic growth and sustainability in British Columbia -- because one of our biggest competitive advantages is our clean, reliable and affordable electricity. This funding supports our ongoing work to expand our grid and deliver clean power to the critical minerals sector while keeping costs affordable for our customers."

Charlotte Mitha

President and CEO, British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority

"This conditional funding approval represents an important milestone in advancing critical infrastructure planning for the Wicheeda REE Project. Securing access to clean, low-carbon hydroelectric power and optimizing transportation networks are key components in positioning Wicheeda as a strategically important domestic source of rare earth elements essential for clean energy technologies and modern transportation systems."

Mark Tory

President and CEO, Defense Metals Corp.

"We are very grateful to NRCan and the Government of Canada for their ongoing support. This previously announced funding continues to support our efforts to advance sustainable, cost-competitive and scalable LFP processing technology alternatives, enhance our commercial offerings and strengthen resilient battery supply chain solutions for strategic partners and customers around the world."

Dan Blondal

CEO and Founder, Nano One Materials Corp.

"When First Nations rights holders are supported with meaningful participation and informed decision making, we will have tangible changes that yield more collaborative and efficient processes for responsible project building. Instead of wasting resources to force processes through a mould, we are looking to build that mould together to develop critical minerals for the benefit of everyone."

Marian Ngo

Executive Director, Salish Sea Indigenous Guardians Association (SSIGA)

"On the anniversary of the Nisga'a Treaty, Boney Creek is pleased to advance sustainable electricity generation with our partner Anyox Hydroelectric, supporting responsible natural resource development of national importance. We are proud to lead projects that create shared value for all three signatories to the Treaty: the Nisga'a Nation, the Province of British Columbia and Canada. We look forward to continued collaboration with all parties to navigate the path to commercial operations and to help establish a resilient, sustainable foundation for the natural resource sector in northwest B.C."

Tristan Walker

President, Massif Energy (Boney Creek Development Ltd.)

Quick Facts

Canada produces over 60 minerals and metals and already produces or has the potential to produce all 34 critical minerals identified on our Critical Minerals List.

British Columbia produces copper, molybdenum, zinc and magnesium, with 13 additional critical minerals in development. In 2024, the sector generated $5.7 billion in production, supported over 1,100 companies, $4.2 billion in exploration spending and more than 20,000 jobs.

The Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy aims to advance the development of these resources and related value chains. Between the launch of the Strategy in 2022 and 2024, domestic production of critical minerals in Canada has increased by more than ten percent for nine critical minerals: aluminum, graphite, lithium, magnesium (magnesite), molybdenum, niobium, platinum group metals, scandium and uranium.

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SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]