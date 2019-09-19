Tangerine Ranks Highest in J.D. Power 2019 Canada Credit Card Satisfaction Study

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Tangerine's Money-Back Credit Card scored big today, ranking highest in the J.D. Power 2019 Canada Credit Card Satisfaction Study. This is the second time this year that Tangerine has topped the charts from J.D. Power, following the highest customer satisfaction ranking in Canada among mid-size retail banks from their study released in May.

This new credit card study zeros in on understanding the experiences that customers have with their credit card. Tangerine ranked highest overall and specifically scored highest in the following study factors:

Rewards

Communication

Credit Card Terms

"We designed our Money-Back Credit Card to provide flexibility, value and simple Money-Back Rewards - all backed by industry-leading security features," said Gillian Riley, President and CEO of Tangerine. "Clients have always loved our Card and we're very proud of these results out today from J.D. Power as they further support this feedback."

The Tangerine Money-Back Credit Card delivers on the following key features:

No annual fee

Money-Back Rewards: Earn 2% Money-Back Rewards on eligible everyday purchases in two categories of your choice and 0.5% Money-Back Rewards on all your other purchases.

Earn 2% Money-Back Rewards on eligible everyday purchases in two categories of your choice and 0.5% Money-Back Rewards on all your other purchases. Earn More - Have your Rewards deposited into your Tangerine Savings Account and get a third 2% Money-Back Category.

- Have your Rewards deposited into your Tangerine Savings Account and get a third 2% Money-Back Category. Automatic Earning - Money-Back Rewards are automatically earned on everyday purchases and paid monthly. No waiting until the end of the year.

- Money-Back Rewards are automatically earned on everyday purchases and paid monthly. No waiting until the end of the year. Pause My Card Feature – If you ever think you've lost or misplaced your Card, with a couple quick clicks you can temporarily suspend it. Tangerine was one of the first issuers in Canada to have this advanced security feature.

Tangerine's Money-Back Categories include restaurants, grocery, gas, entertainment, home improvement and more. Apply by October 31, 2019 for the Tangerine Money-Back Credit Card and you could earn 4% Money-Back Rewards in up to 3 Categories for 3 Months. † Learn More

For J.D. Power 2019 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards

†Conditions apply. Offer subject to change.

About J.D.Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

About Tangerine

Tangerine is a digital bank that delivers simplified everyday banking to Canadians. With over 2 million Clients and close to $40 billion in total assets, it is one of Canada's leading digital banks. Tangerine offers banking that is flexible and accessible, products and services that are innovative, fair fees, and award-winning Client service. From Savings Accounts to no-fee daily Chequing, a Credit Card, GICs, RSP., TFSAs, Mortgages, lending products and Investment Funds through its subsidiary, Tangerine Investment Funds Limited, Tangerine has the everyday banking products Canadians need. With over 1,000 employees in Canada, the bank's presence extends beyond its website and Mobile Banking app to its Café locations and 24/7 Contact Centres. Tangerine was launched as ING Direct Canada in 1997. In 2012 Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank, and operates independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

SOURCE Tangerine

Related Links

http://www.ingdirect.ca

