Tangerine Investment Fund Recognized for Fundata Fundgrade A+® Award

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Tangerine Investments is pleased to have yet another Fundata FundGrade A+® Award under their belt, with recognition for the performance of the Tangerine Balanced Income Portfolio in 2020.

"We're committed to helping our Clients invest their money and realize their financial goals in a simple and convenient way," said Ramy Dimitry, Chief Revenue Officer of Tangerine Bank. "We've been helping Canadians invest online for more than a decade and awards like this one showcase how we are ensuring our Clients' money is working hard for them."

The FundGrade A+® Awards are annual awards given to Canadian investment funds that have been consistent FundGrade A-Grade performers, with around 6 per cent of investment fund products available in Canada receiving the coveted FundGrade A+® rating.

Tangerine Investment Funds make investing easy by providing Clients with a simple, low-cost and hassle-free way to reach their long-term financial goals through an indexing strategy.

Tangerine expands investment options with Global ETF Portfolios

To offer Clients even more options to suit their investment needs, Tangerine recently launched their Global ETF Portfolios. The new Tangerine Global ETF Portfolios bundle a selection of exchange traded funds (ETFs) in a mutual fund, offering a combination of the hands-off benefit of mutual funds with the lower cost of ETFs. Either a first-time investor or a more seasoned investor who wants to broaden their portfolio can experience a simple and convenient way to invest, with features like:

Low management fee: Tangerine's low fee helps to ensure your money is working harder for you 1 .

Tangerine's low fee helps to ensure your money is working harder for you . Autopilot investing : Tangerine's simplified features include automatic contributions, automatic rebalancing, and dividend reinvesting.

: Tangerine's simplified features include automatic contributions, automatic rebalancing, and dividend reinvesting. Globally diversified : Each portfolio invests in stocks and/or bonds from over 45 countries across the world, offering a whole lot of opportunity for growth.

: Each portfolio invests in stocks and/or bonds from over 45 countries across the world, offering a whole lot of opportunity for growth. Designed to meet your needs : Everyone's investment goals are different, and Tangerine will help you pick the right investment option to meet your needs.

: Everyone's investment goals are different, and Tangerine will help you pick the right investment option to meet your needs. Start with as little as $25 : You don't need a fortune to start investing. Get going with as little as $25 . Even small amounts add up over time.

: You don't need a fortune to start investing. Get going with as little as . Even small amounts add up over time. It takes 10 minutes or less: It should take you only 5 to 10 minutes to get started with our simple setup steps, with an option to choose from an RSP, TFSA, RIF or non-registered Account.

You can learn more information about Tangerine's Global ETF Portfolios here, and start investing here.

More information on Tangerine Investment Funds is available at tangerine.ca/en/investing .

About the FundGrade A+ ®

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata. FundGrade ratings are subject to change every month.

Performance for the winning fund for the period ended December 31, 2020 is as follows:

Tangerine Balanced Income Portfolio: 8.48% (1 year), 5.74% (3 years), 4.97% (5 years), 5.34% (10 years).

Award-winning fund for 2020 is:



Fund Name CIFSC Category Fund count FundGrade Start Date*







Tangerine Balanced

Income Portfolio Canadian Fixed Income Balanced 365 1/31/2011 * The end date for the FundGrade calculation is December 31, 2020.

About Tangerine Investment Funds

Tangerine Investment Funds are managed by Tangerine Investment Management Inc. and are available only by opening an Investment Fund Account with Tangerine Investment Funds Limited. Both firms are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Tangerine Bank. Tangerine Investment Funds Limited is the principal distributor of the Tangerine Investment Funds.

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine Bank is a digital bank that delivers simplified everyday banking to Canadians. With over 2 million Clients and close to $40 billion in total assets, it's one of Canada's leading digital banks. Tangerine Bank offers banking that's flexible and accessible, products and services that are innovative, fair fees and award-winning Client service. From Savings Accounts to no-fee daily Chequing, Credit Cards, GICs, RSPs, TFSAs, Mortgages, lending products and Investment Funds through its subsidiary, Tangerine Investment Funds Limited, Tangerine Bank has the everyday banking products Canadians need. With over 1,000 employees in Canada, the bank's presence spans its website and Mobile Banking app to its 24/7 Contact Centres and Toronto-based head office. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012 Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank, and operates independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

For more information, visit tangerine.ca .

1The Portfolio's expenses are made up of the management fee, operating expenses (including the fixed administration fee), and trading costs. The annual management fee is 0.50% of the Portfolio's value. The annual fixed administration fee is 0.15% of the Portfolio's value. Because this Portfolio is new, its remaining operating expenses and trading costs are not yet available.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any unitholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

