Tangerine Bank x Kids Help Phone collaborate to provide support for Black Youth in Canada

Tangerine's commitment will support Kids Help Phone's Black youth strategy, RiseUp. According to Kids Help Phone, the percentage of youth in distress related to racism and discrimination more than doubled between May and June 2020. Kids who report racism as a cause of distress are among the most stressed before texting in to Kids Help Phone (second only to those fearing harm from someone in the home).

"We are thrilled to work with Kids Help Phone and to help ensure critical programming that supports Black youth with access to support services," said Gillian Riley, President and CEO at Tangerine Bank. "We firmly believe that youth empowerment is incredibly important to building stronger communities and, through our work with community partners, we are taking action to acknowledge and help eliminate the existence and influence of systemic anti-Black racism."

RiseUp will focus on better supporting Black youth through three key deliverables including an analysis of policies and practices at Kids Help Phone to identify program gaps creating Black community leadership engagement including a national Black youth council and, supporting learning sessions and new training to strengthen knowledge within the Kids Help Phone team.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Tangerine Bank. Together we support underserved Black youth, nation wide by listening, understanding and taking action," said Katherine Hay, President and CEO, Kids Help Phone. "This collaboration supports our efforts to remove barriers created by anti-Black racism as Kids Help Phone continues our journey with purpose."

This announcement marks Tangerine's renewed commitment to empowering communities through Tangerine Project Forward – an initiative that helps deliver programs that inspire self-confidence, leadership, belonging and acceptance in Canadian youth. Tangerine Project Forward supports Jack.org, Youth Without Shelter, Lady Ballers Camp, FoodShare and now Kids Help Phone, among others.

More information on the Tangerine Project Forward and Kids Help Phone collaboration is available at tangerine.ca/projectforward

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine Bank is a digital bank that delivers simplified everyday banking to Canadians. With over 2 million Clients and close to $40 billion in total assets, it's one of Canada's leading digital banks. Tangerine Bank offers banking that's flexible and accessible, products and services that are innovative, fair fees and award-winning Client service. From Savings Accounts to no-fee daily Chequing, Credit Cards, GICs, RSPs, TFSAs, Mortgages, lending products and Investment Funds through its subsidiary, Tangerine Investment Funds Limited, Tangerine Bank has the everyday banking products Canadians need. With over 1,000 employees in Canada, the bank's presence spans its website and Mobile Banking app to its 24/7 Contact Centres and Toronto-based head office. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012 Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank, and operates independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

For more information, visit tangerine.ca.

About Kids Help Phone

Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 e-mental health service offering free, confidential support in English and French to young people. As the country's virtual care expert, we give millions of youth a safe, trusted space to talk over phone, through text or through self-directed tools in any moment of crisis or need. Through our digital transformation, we envision a future where every person in Canada is able to get the support they need, when they need it most, however they need it. Kids Help Phone gratefully relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, stakeholder partners, corporate partners and governments to fuel and fund our programs. Learn more at KidsHelpPhone.ca or follow us: Twitter: @KidsHelpPhone, Facebook: @KidsHelpPhone, Instagram: @KidsHelpPhone

SOURCE Tangerine

For further information: Media and interview inquiries: Rebecca Webster, Corporate Communications, Tangerine Bank, [email protected]

Related Links

www.tangerine.ca/

