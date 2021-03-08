The 25-year-old shooting guard, hailing from Hamilton, Ontario, plays for Phoenix Mercury. Nurse is a rising star, having made Team Canada at 16, winning two NCAA championships by 20 and setting franchise records when she stepped onto the court during her WNBA rookie season. In 2019, Nurse was selected as a WNBA All-Star and now has her eyes set on the upcoming Olympic Games as a veteran leader on Team Canada. Recently, Nurse joined TSN as a basketball analyst for the Toronto Raptors broadcast.

"We are thrilled to have Kia Nurse join our team as a Tangerine ambassador to support youth in sport - something we believe is critical in building self-esteem and leadership in youth," said Gillian Riley, President & CEO at Tangerine Bank. "As a rising star on the world stage, she is truly a role model who is helping pave the way for young girls to continue in sport."

Tangerine has deep ties to basketball, with a commitment to supporting grassroots organizations like the YMCA and Lady Ballers, and through larger partners like the Toronto Raptors and the NBA. Tangerine is also making a donation of $15,000 to support Kia Nurse Elite, a project founded by Nurse to elevate young female basketball players for more skills development and recruitment opportunities.

"I'm excited to partner with the team at Tangerine and continue to encourage girls and women in sport as they develop skills both on and off the court," said Kia Nurse. "It's incredibly important for organizations to have conversations about how communities can come together through sport to not only learn life skills like teamwork and decision making, but also support diversity and inclusion to inspire change."

Tangerine Bank is a digital bank that delivers simplified everyday banking to Canadians. With over 2 million Clients and close to $40 billion in total assets, it's one of Canada's leading digital banks. Tangerine Bank offers banking that's flexible and accessible, products and services that are innovative, fair fees and award-winning Client service. From Savings Accounts to no-fee daily Chequing, Credit Cards, GICs, RSPs, TFSAs, Mortgages, lending products and Investment Funds through its subsidiary, Tangerine Investment Funds Limited, Tangerine Bank has the everyday banking products Canadians need. With over 1,000 employees in Canada, the bank's presence spans its website and Mobile Banking app to its 24/7 Contact Centres and Toronto-based head office. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012 Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank, and operates independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Kia Nurse Elite is Canada's only Nike-backed Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) program that plays on the Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) circuit. Founded by Kia Nurse and her family, Kia Nurse Elite provides young, female players skills and the platform to elevate them for recruitment opportunities. For more information, visit kianurseelite.com.

