Tangerine Bank here to help our Clients impacted by COVID-19 with new financial relief program

TORONTO, March 18, 2020 /CNW/ - With the evolving COVID-19 situation, Canada's leading digital bank, Tangerine, is focused on the wellbeing of our Clients, communities and employees. We're taking steps to ensure our Clients are taken care of with a new financial relief program for those who are impacted by COVID-19, effective today. Through the program, Tangerine will offer Clients impacted by COVID-19 special assistance, including Tangerine Mortgage payment deferrals of up to six months.

Helping our Clients

We're committed to being here for our Clients. We know every situation is different, so will work with Clients who have been impacted by COVID-19 on a case-by-case basis to help identify ways to ease their financial burden. Tangerine Clients can call our 24/7 Contact Centre at 1-888-826-4374 or go to tangerine.ca/COVID19 for more information. The relief program is offered as an extension of similar measures announced by our parent company, Scotiabank®.

"It is times like these we need to come together and provide support however we can, which is why we've decided to offer this support to our Clients and will continually assess what relief measures are available," said Gillian Riley, President & CEO, Tangerine Bank.

In addition, Tangerine offers Clients added peace of mind as the largest digital bank in Canada. And as a subsidiary of Scotiabank, Tangerine provides Clients with free access to over 3,500 ABMs in the Scotiabank® network and the security of CDIC coverage for eligible deposits.

Other ways we're here to help:

Bank with us remotely : Clients can continue to do most of their banking online or using their smartphone or other mobile device, wherever they are. For example, Clients can: View Account balances, transaction history, and Tangerine Credit Card Account information Send money for free using Interac e-Transfer ® Ask our Chatbot questions or search our FAQs Add Orange Alerts to provide notifications on Account activity





: Clients can continue to do most of their banking online or using their smartphone or other mobile device, wherever they are. For example, Clients can: Speak to us live: We're committed to being here for our Clients. Our Contact Centre can assist with most of the services offered online and can be reached 24/7 by phone at 1-888-826-4374.





We're committed to being here for our Clients. Our Contact Centre can assist with most of the services offered online and can be reached 24/7 by phone at 1-888-826-4374. Let us be a guide: We have some great information on our Forward Thinking blog – which can provide some valuable perspective on how to stay in control of your savings, investments and debt during this uncertain situation.

Helping our employees and their families

In alignment with public health recommendations to help flatten the curve, we've also put in place a company-wide work from home policy for those who are able, as well as enhanced health and safety measures in our physical locations.

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine Bank is a digital bank that delivers simplified everyday banking to Canadians. With over 2 million Clients and close to $40 billion in total assets, it's one of Canada's leading digital banks. Tangerine Bank offers banking that's flexible and accessible, products and services that are innovative, fair fees and award-winning Client service. From Savings Accounts to no-fee daily Chequing, Credit Cards, GICs, RSPs, TFSAs, Mortgages, lending products and Investment Funds through its subsidiary, Tangerine Investment Funds Limited, Tangerine Bank has the everyday banking products Canadians need. With over 1,000 employees in Canada, the bank's presence extends beyond its website and Mobile Banking app to its Café locations, and 24/7 Contact Centres. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012 Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank, and operates independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

SOURCE Tangerine

For further information: For media inquiries: Sarah Nazzarro, Corporate Communications, Tangerine, [email protected], (437) 239-6587

Related Links

www.tangerine.ca/

