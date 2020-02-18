Tabling of the Report on the 43rd General Election

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - In his Report on the 43rd General Election tabled today in Parliament, the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, provides a factual narrative of the conduct of the event held on October 21, 2019, and paints a portrait of its size and complexity. The Report also identifies particular issues to be discussed in more detail in a second Retrospective Report to Parliament in fall 2020.

Quote

"First, I'd like to thank all election officers and Elections Canada's personnel for having successfully delivered the 43rd general election. As a large-scale logistics event, an election can only be realized with the participation of hundreds of thousands of citizens. While the election was a success overall, our services must continue to evolve to respond to the new challenges and expectations of Canadians. I will provide a more detailed analysis of the election along with recommendations in my Retrospective and Recommendations Reports to be released in fall 2020."

Stéphane Perrault, Chief Electoral Officer of Canada.

Quick facts

Elections Canada (EC) focused its efforts on improving services to electors and political entities while maintaining the integrity, security, and efficiency of the electoral process in a changed legislative and security environment. To that effect, EC made significant efforts to offer improved voting services, including more early voting options, more conveniently located polling locations, and additional measures to increase the accessibility of polling places.

(EC) focused its efforts on improving services to electors and political entities while maintaining the integrity, security, and efficiency of the electoral process in a changed legislative and security environment. To that effect, EC made significant efforts to offer improved voting services, including more early voting options, more conveniently located polling locations, and additional measures to increase the accessibility of polling places. EC put in place a comprehensive security strategy to address anticipated attempts at electoral interference, whether through influence campaigns, cyberattacks or disinformation.

In the lead-up to the general election, EC enhanced its voter registration services and the quality of the data in the National Register of Electors. We achieved the most up-to-date voters list since the introduction of the Register in 1997.

The agency experienced some difficulties recruiting and retaining the required number of poll workers using the existing staffing model for polling locations. This was accentuated by higher-than-average attrition rates on election day.

While the agency made significant efforts before and during the 43rd general election to implement measures that responded to the audit reports of the Commissioner of Official Languages, we have to continue to work at improving our offering of services in both official languages.

About the Statutory Report

In accordance with the Canada Elections Act (CEA), the Chief Electoral Officer must issue a report that sets out:

Any matter or event that has arisen or occurred in connection with the administration of the Chief Electoral Officer's office since the last report and that he considers should be brought to the attention of the House of Commons;

Any measures to adapt any provision of the Act since the issue of the writs that the Chief Electoral Officer considers should be brought to the attention of the House of Commons;

Any measures that the Chief Electoral Officer has taken to improve the accuracy of the lists of electors since the last report and any such measures that he proposes to take.

This report must be presented to the Speaker of the House of Commons within 90 days of the date specified for the return of the writs in the election proclamation.

