TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Bridgehouse Asset Managers welcomes T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm (US$1.27 trillion AUM as of December 31, 2022), to their independent platform, launching the T. Rowe Price Global Allocation Fund. This is the first time T. Rowe Price's multi-asset investment capabilities are available to Canadian investors in a standalone investment vehicle. The firm joins Brandes Investment Partners, GQG Partners, Lazard Asset Management and Sionna Investment Managers on the Bridgehouse platform.

"Canadians are concerned about maintaining purchasing power and growing their money with threats of an economic slowdown. T. Rowe Price brings more than 30 years of multi-asset experience and a steady, long-haul reputation of compounding returns that investors can trust," says Carol Lynde, president and CEO of Bridgehouse Asset Managers. "Bridgehouse is committed to offer diverse investment choices to Canadian advisors and their clients, all on one platform."

"T. Rowe Price's long-standing, actively managed strategic investing approach has been recognized for many years by investors around the world who are saving for retirement and other long-term financial needs," says Lauren Bloom, Head of Canada, T. Rowe Price (Canada), Inc. "We are pleased and proud to be able to bring the Global Allocation Fund, which provides investors with the expertise, exposure, flexibility and attention to risk that can help them navigate shifting global markets, to Canadian investors, now through the Bridgehouse independent investment platform."

The T. Rowe Price Global Allocation Fund seeks a combination of long-term capital appreciation and income by investing in a diverse global portfolio of stocks, bonds and alternatives diversified across sectors, regions and market capitalizations. It is designed to manage investment risk by providing a single place where investors can access global diversification across asset classes in the pursuit of new sources of potential return. Its primary regional allocations are to the U.S., Europe, Asia and emerging markets.

About T. Rowe Price :

Founded in 1937, Maryland-based T. Rowe Price is an independent global asset management company with US$1.27 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022, and a local presence in 16 countries. Known for long-term investment excellence, the firm uses a disciplined, risk-aware investment process based on rigorous fundamental research, diversification and style consistency.

For more information, please visit troweprice.com and follow T. Rowe Price on LinkedIn.

About Bridgehouse Asset Managers:

Bridgehouse Asset Managers, the retail trade name for Brandes Investment Partners & Co., is an independent platform for products from investment managers with deep institutional roots including: Allspring Global Investments, LLC, Brandes Investment Partners, L.P., GQG Partners LLC, Lazard Asset Management (Canada), Inc., Sionna Investment Managers Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Through financial advisors, we aim to help Canadians build their long-term wealth by following sound investing principles. Bridgehouse develops product and value-added tools and CE-accredited training to help advisors build stronger ties with clients and maximize the benefits of the financial advice relationship. Our end-goal is to help investors make informed decisions and achieve their long-term financial goals.

For more about Bridgehouse, please visit bridgehousecanada.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For further information: Media Contact, Samantha Hill, AVP, Sales and Marketing, Bridgehouse Asset Managers, 416-306-5723, [email protected]