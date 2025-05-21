News provided byBridgehouse Asset Managers
May 21, 2025, 15:17 ET
TORONTO, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Bridgehouse Asset Managers (Bridgehouse) today announced management fee reductions for the Brandes Corporate Focus Bond Fund.
Effective June 1, 2025, the management fees applicable to Series A, AH, F and FH of the Brandes Corporate Focus Bond Fund will be reduced as indicated below:
|
Series
|
Current Management Fee
|
New Management Fee
|
Series A
|
1.10 %
|
0.90 %
|
Series AH
|
1.15 %
|
0.95 %
|
Series F
|
0.60 %
|
0.40 %
|
Series FH
|
0.65 %
|
0.45 %
About Bridgehouse Asset Managers:
Bridgehouse Asset Managers, the retail trade name for Brandes Investment Partners & Co., is an independent platform for products from investment managers with deep institutional roots including: Brandes Investment Partners, L.P.; GQG Partners, LLC; Lazard Asset Management (Canada), Inc.; Nuveen Asset Management, LLC; Sionna Investment Managers Inc. and T. Rowe Price (Canada), Inc. Through financial advisors, we aim to help Canadians build their long-term wealth by following sound investing principles. Bridgehouse develops product and value-added tools and CE-accredited training to help advisors build stronger ties with clients and maximize the benefits of the financial advice relationship. Our end-goal is to help investors make informed decisions and achieve their long-term financial goals.
For more about Bridgehouse, please visit bridgehousecanada.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
