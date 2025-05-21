TORONTO, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Bridgehouse Asset Managers (Bridgehouse) today announced management fee reductions for the Brandes Corporate Focus Bond Fund.

Effective June 1, 2025, the management fees applicable to Series A, AH, F and FH of the Brandes Corporate Focus Bond Fund will be reduced as indicated below:

Series Current Management Fee New Management Fee Series A 1.10 % 0.90 % Series AH 1.15 % 0.95 % Series F 0.60 % 0.40 % Series FH 0.65 % 0.45 %

About Bridgehouse Asset Managers:

Bridgehouse Asset Managers, the retail trade name for Brandes Investment Partners & Co., is an independent platform for products from investment managers with deep institutional roots including: Brandes Investment Partners, L.P.; GQG Partners, LLC; Lazard Asset Management (Canada), Inc.; Nuveen Asset Management, LLC; Sionna Investment Managers Inc. and T. Rowe Price (Canada), Inc. Through financial advisors, we aim to help Canadians build their long-term wealth by following sound investing principles. Bridgehouse develops product and value-added tools and CE-accredited training to help advisors build stronger ties with clients and maximize the benefits of the financial advice relationship. Our end-goal is to help investors make informed decisions and achieve their long-term financial goals.

