TORONTO, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Bridgehouse Asset Managers ("Bridgehouse") is issuing a correction for a typographical error in the Fund Facts documents for the Brandes Global Equity Fund and the Brandes Global Opportunities Fund (the "Funds"). The amendment corrects an error in the best 3-month returns reported with respect to each series of the Funds. Please refer to the updated Fund Facts documents available at bridgehousecanada.com.

About Bridgehouse Asset Managers:

Bridgehouse Asset Managers, the retail trade name for Brandes Investment Partners & Co., is an independent platform for products from investment managers with deep institutional roots including: Brandes Investment Partners, L.P.; GQG Partners, LLC; Lazard Asset Management (Canada), Inc.; Nuveen Asset Management, LLC; Sionna Investment Managers Inc. and T. Rowe Price (Canada), Inc. Through financial advisors, we aim to help Canadians build their long-term wealth by following sound investing principles. Bridgehouse develops product and value-added tools and CE-accredited training to help advisors build stronger ties with clients and maximize the benefits of the financial advice relationship. Our end-goal is to help investors make informed decisions and achieve their long-term financial goals.

For more about Bridgehouse and the Bridgehouse Funds visit: bridgehousecanada.com

Brandes Investment Partners & Co. is the manager of the Bridgehouse Funds. Securities of the Bridgehouse Funds are available through registered dealers only and not available through Bridgehouse. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Returns on mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This news release is for information purposes only.

Media Contact: Samantha Hill, AVP, Sales and Marketing, Bridgehouse Asset Managers, 416-306-5723, [email protected]