TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Bridgehouse Asset Managers (Bridgehouse) today announced the launch of the Ninety One Emerging Markets Equity Fund for Canadian institutional investors with C$350 million in seed capital from a large Canadian corporate pension plan. Ninety One North America, Inc. (Ninety One) (C$231 billion in AUM) will subadvise the portfolio and Bridgehouse will provide fund management, administration and operational services.

The Ninety One Emerging Markets Equity Strategy, launched in 2011 and co-managed by Archie Hart and Varun Laijawalla, aims to achieve consistent long-term capital growth by actively investing in a diversified portfolio, using a style-agnostic, fundamental approach to access high conviction, bottom-up opportunities. The fund leverages the same investment philosophy and process as the underlying Emerging Markets Equity Strategy with a track record of nearly 15 years1 and a part of a broader investment platform that started in January 2000. The fund focuses on value, quality, operating momentum and investor attention to evaluate emerging market companies. By combining deep fundamental research with data-driven insights from Ninety One's proprietary alpha model, the fund seeks to exploit pricing anomalies driven by behavioural biases to deliver consistent, long-term, risk-adjusted performance.

"Emerging markets have evolved dramatically over the last decade, offering diverse and high-quality opportunities for investors. But knowing how to navigate the opportunities within requires expertise and selectivity. Ninety One has a long history and unique approach to the investment opportunities presented by emerging markets, and we're excited to offer their capabilities to Canadian institutional investors," says Carol Lynde, president and CEO of Bridgehouse Asset Managers. "Our established strength in investment fund operations allows successful investment firms like Ninety One to leverage our experience in Canada while focusing on portfolio construction and investment outcomes."

"Emerging markets generate 58% of global GDP but represent just 9% of equity portfolios.2 Being a global investment manager with an emerging market heritage provides a different perspective as we help clients unlock long-term value in the asset class. The expansion of our footprint in Canada is a testament to the quality of our investment capabilities and the long-term partnerships we are building with a diverse set of Canadian investors and consultants. Offering local fund vehicles to meet the needs of our clients is an exciting next phase of Ninety One's commitment to the Canadian marketplace and expansion of our business," says Katherine Tweedie, Co-Head of the North America Institutional Client Group at Ninety One.

______________________________ 1Strategy inception: April 2011. 2Source: Population and GDP breakdown are from the IMF; equity ownership is based on allocations tracked by Broadridge (as at Q3 2023).

About Ninety One:

Ninety One is an independent, active global asset manager dedicated to delivering compelling outcomes for its clients, managing C$231 billion in assets (as of September 30, 2024). Established in South Africa in 1991, as Investec Asset Management, Ninety One started with domestic investments in an emerging market. Almost three decades of organic growth later, in 2020, the firm demerged from Investec Group and became Ninety One. Today, Ninety One offers distinctive active strategies to institutions, advisors and individual investors around the world. In the Americas, Ninety One offers a full range of investment strategies and solutions spanning equity, fixed income, multi-asset, sustainable and alternatives led by specialist teams that invest across global, emerging and frontier markets. Ninety One aims to make a positive difference to people and the planet while delivering long-term investment returns through a robust and comprehensive integration of sustainability analysis and research into the investment processes.

For more information, please visit ninetyone.com and follow Ninety One on LinkedIn. For Emerging Markets Equity insights, please visit Ninety One's EME Hub.

About Bridgehouse Asset Managers:

Bridgehouse Asset Managers, the retail trade name for Brandes Investment Partners & Co., is an independent platform for products from investment managers with deep institutional roots including: Allspring Global Investments, LLC; Brandes Investment Partners, L.P.; GB Wealth Inc., GQG Partners, LLC; Lazard Asset Management (Canada), Inc.; Ninety One North America, Inc.; Nuveen Asset Management, LLC; Sionna Investment Managers Inc. and T. Rowe Price (Canada), Inc. In Canada, Bridgehouse offers institutional investment products and retail investment products through financial advisors.

For more about Bridgehouse, please visit bridgehousecanada.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

This news release is for information purposes only.

SOURCE Bridgehouse Asset Managers

Media Contacts: Samantha Hill, AVP, Sales and Marketing, Bridgehouse Asset Managers, 416-306-5723, [email protected]; Jeannie Dumas, Ninety One, +447931707108, [email protected]