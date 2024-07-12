"We're so excited to partner with Marche de Nuit Asiatique to bring back this amazing event," said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarche. "Montreal has a vibrant food culture which aligns so much with what we believe in at T&T. You gave us the confidence to open our second Quebec store in Brossard this year. We're proud this event has become the largest night market in Montreal, and this year T&T is going to bring food outside too, with exclusive new dishes such as XXL fried chicken, grilled lobster, and curry jumbo fish ball. You won't want to miss out!"

Building on the success of last year, the event will be even bigger this year, featuring over 100 mouth-watering dishes from more than 30 restaurants and stores. Attendees can indulge in a diverse culinary adventure with flavours from China, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines, and many more Asian countries. In addition to the extensive food offerings, this year's market will introduce a fabulous artisan booth section, engaging games for all ages, and live DJ music to enhance the festive atmosphere.

"We are delighted to partner with T&T Supermarché once again to bring an even larger and more dynamic event to Montreal," said YiFang Eva Hu, founder of Marché de Nuit Asiatique. "Our goal is to celebrate the rich diversity of Asian cuisine and culture while creating a fun and inclusive community event."

Highlights of the event include:

Gastronomic Delights: Prepare to embark on a culinary journey through the tantalizing flavours of Asia . T&T Supermarché will feature an array of delectable street food stalls offering signature dishes such as sticky rice rolls and Portuguese tarts. Additionally, T&T will introduce several new dishes exclusively available at the night market. Attendees can also indulge in mouthwatering delicacies such as Paul Wong's whole BBQ squid, Yakisoba sandwiches from Le Soba Croquant, chicken wings in fish sauce from Golden Lotus, aromatic dumplings, sizzling skewers, refreshing bubble tea, and more.

Immerse yourself in the electric ambiance of a traditional Asian night market right in the heart of Montréal. Explore the market stalls brimming with unique products, crafts, and cultural treasures. Get captivated by the vibrant colors, aromatic scents, and lively sounds that evoke the enchanting spirit of Asian street markets. Exciting Entertainment and Activities: The collaboration will showcase an exciting lineup of activities that celebrate the richness and diversity of Asian culture. This year, we're thrilled to introduce artisan booths, fun-filled games, and live DJ music to enhance the festive atmosphere. With something for everyone, attendees of all ages can look forward to an evening filled with joy, laughter, and cultural exploration.

Together, T&T Supermarché and Marché de Nuit Asiatique aim to create a memorable event that celebrates diversity, fosters cultural exchange, and brings people together in the spirit of unity.

About T&T Supermarché:

T&T Supermarché is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec. T&T Supermarkets was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is now led by second generation successor and CEO, Tina Lee. T&T Supermarché is headquartered in Richmond, BC, with offices in Toronto, ON. For more information, please visit: www.tntsupermarket.com.

About Marché de Nuit Asiatique:

Marché de Nuit Asiatique is an annual Asian night market that showcases the vibrant energy, culinary delights, and cultural experiences of Asian communities. The event brings together food vendors, artists, performers, and enthusiasts to create an immersive and exciting experience for attendees.

For more information and updates please see Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/share/Vw59nb6THv1CLiZN/, check out our website http://marchedenuitmtl.com/, or follow us on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nightmarketmtl/?hl=en, https://www.instagram.com/tt_supermarket/

SOURCE Asian Night Market

Yifang Hu, 514 586-6680, Email: [email protected]