The Marché de Nuit Asiatique returns to Montréal for its 8th edition

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The much-anticipated 8th edition of Montreal's Asian Night Market arrives in force, extending its duration over two weekends, August 22 to 25 and August 29 to September 1, 2024.

This vibrant event promises to immerse participants into the center of Asian culture, culinary delights and memorable experiences. Once again this year, the renowned Marché de Nuit Asiatique is proud to announce its partnership with urban art production organization MURAL, known for its festival of the same name. For this edition, the organizers have prepared an even bigger and captivating program, pushing back the boundaries of creativity and community.

"The return of the Marché de Nuit Asiatique is excellent news. Now an essential event in Chinatown, it gives everyone the chance to discover or rediscover Asian culture in a festive, unifying atmosphere. This year's program promises to be a memorable one, showcasing Chinatown and its attractions through artistic and culinary demonstrations in partnership with MURAL. It's an event not to be missed, and one we're proud to support," added Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal and Ville-Marie.

The entrance to Chinatown, located at 1111 boulevard Saint-Laurent, will be transformed into an open-air market offering a captivating fusion of Asian-inspired culinary delights, immersive art installations, live performances and engaging experiences. The mesmerizing mural of colors, flavors and sounds will create an atmosphere that truly embraces the spirit of Montreal's multicultural essence.

"We are delighted to collaborate with MURAL for the 8th edition of the Asian Night Market," says Yifang Eva Hu, the visionary behind the event. "This partnership allows us to highlight the intersection of culinary arts, cultural experiences and visual storytelling, creating a dynamic and immersive celebration that will inspire and captivate attendees."

MURAL, known for its vibrant murals and captivating artistic interventions, brings an innovative and creative new perspective to the night market experience. Visitors will marvel at art installations and live paintings by Cambodian artist Maylee Keo. Joining her will be artists Rouks one, James Lee, and Drew Wilkin to offer live painting performances during the event. As for artist Jenn Kitagawa, she'll be producing "head in the hole" panels for the enjoyment of young and old alike.

At the intersection of René-Lévesque and Saint-Laurent boulevards, at the entrance to Chinatown, painter Bryan Beyung will be creating a mural to adorn the main wall of this central space, where street food kiosks will be set up. This mural, inspired by the concept of meridians in Chinese medicine, will be a legacy that will live on beyond the event, and will represent a fine artistic addition to the neighborhood.

The collaboration between Marché de Nuit Asiatique and MURAL demonstrates the power of collective creativity, community involvement and the celebration of diversity. Together, they aim to create an inclusive and dynamic atmosphere that brings people together, fosters cultural exchange and highlights the richness of Montreal's artistic and culinary scenes.

"MURAL is honored to contribute to the development of Marché de Nuit Asiatique by producing the event alongside its original creators for a 2nd consecutive year," says Pierre-Alain Benoit, General Manager of MURAL. "With our expertise, we're adding a touch of urban art to the program with installations and works by Chinese artist Maylee Keo as well as the new addition of renowned artist Bryan Beyung this year."

For this 8th edition, the Asian Night Market is putting forward an innovative initiative with Hiotto AI, allowing visitors to access information about Chinatown via mobile devices and printed signs, to create a vibrant community atmosphere and support local businesses.

Join us on the two weekends, August 22-25 and August 29-September 1, at Chinatown's Marché de Nuit Asiatique! Don't miss this extraordinary event, which promises an unforgettable fusion of art, culture and culinary delights, leaving a lasting impression. The Asian Night Market thanks the

Ville-Marie borough and Tourisme Montréal for their support in funding and promoting the event.

About Marché de Nuit Asiatique::

Marché de Nuit Asiatique is an annual celebration of the city's vibrant spirit, cultural diversity and culinary richness. Through a fusion of culinary delights, immersive artistic experiences and captivating performances, Marché de Nuit de Montréal has become a beloved event that fosters community, creativity and cultural exchange. Each edition aims to create an enchanting atmosphere where participants can explore, discover and celebrate the vibrant essence of Montreal.

About MURAL:

MURAL is an international street art festival that brings together renowned artists from around the world to transform the urban landscape into an open-air museum. Through its vibrant and captivating artworks, MURAL aims to inspire, engage and spark conversations, creating a positive impact on local communities and promoting the importance of public art.

About Maylee Keo:

Maylee Keo is a Montreal-based 2D illustrator and animator. Her colorful creations, often inspired by nature, deal with subjects close to her heart, such as the representation of minorities in our society.

She has created impactful and moving pieces for local, national and international projects.

About Bryan Beyung:

Beyung is a Montreal-born visual artist from a Chinese-Cambodian family, whose artistic approach is auto-ethnographic. In his work, he explores themes linked to his diasporic heritage, creating works based on ideas and memories related to this experience. Influenced by his background as a graffiti artist and graphic designer, he paints everyday subjects to give them a second approach, a second life. His work can be seen in the United States, Canada, Haiti, France and Cambodia.

