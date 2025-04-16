T&T SUPERMARKETS ANNOUNCES A SECOND STORE IN MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO

At 40,000 square feet, the new location is poised to serve Oakville and West Mississauga communities

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - T&T Supermarket Inc., the largest Asian grocery retailer in Canada, is thrilled to announce the opening of its second store in Mississauga, Ontario. Located at 3055 Vega Boulevard, between Dundas St W and Hwy 403, the 40,000 square feet store will open in Summer 2026. The new T&T has easy access and is strategically positioned to serve the growing communities in Oakville and Mississauga.

"This location has been long time coming," said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarket Inc. "We've been looking to serve the Oakville community for a while now, and we have finally found a great location that will do that and more. Right now, we have customers on the west end driving over 30 mins to shop at our T&T at Central Parkway. With this new T&T, we'll be able to serve not only Oakville, but also Milton, Burlington and beyond."

"This is a ground up build, so it'll take us a bit longer to get the store ready," continues Lee. "Our customers are excited, we're excited – we'll try to bring the T&T experience to these customers as soon as we can!"

"We are proud to be a part of bringing T&T to our Erin Mills Power Centre," said Rael Diamond, President and CEO of Choice Properties. "T&T offers a diverse range of fresh, high-quality products that reflect the vibrant multicultural fabric of our Canadian communities. We look forward to seeing this store become a valued part of Oakville and West Mississauga's daily life and bring a consistent stream of customers to the benefit of our other tenants and neighbouring businesses."

This location will offer the full range of T&T's assortment, including Asian snacks, fresh produce, live seafood, bakery items, skincare products, gifts, and in-store prepared foods. T&T also offers a great selection of Southeast Asian foods, featuring iconic products like Mama Sita's seasoning, Lucky Me instant noodles, Jack & Jill chips, and Gina mango juice. In addition, T&T at Erin Mills will have distinguishing features such as popular street foods like popcorn chicken, sticky rice wraps and Chinese crêpes.

The store will create 120 jobs for the local community. For job opportunities, please visit tntsupermarket.com.

About T&T Supermarkets

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket in Canada, operating over 38 stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and Washington. T&T Supermarkets was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is now led by second-generation successor and CEO, Tina Lee. T&T Supermarket is headquartered in Richmond, BC.

About Choice Properties:

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through places where people thrive.

Choice Properties is more than a national owner, operator and developer of high-quality commercial and residential real estate. They believe in creating spaces that enhance how their tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect. This includes their industry leadership in integrating environmental, social and economic sustainability practices into all aspects of their business. In everything they do, they are guided by a shared set of values grounded in Care, Ownership, Respect and Excellence. For more information, please visit: www.choicereit.ca.

