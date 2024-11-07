T&T SUPERMARKET OFFICIALLY OPENS BROSSARD LOCATION AT QUARTIER DIX30 TODAY

Located to better serve the growing population of Brossard and its surrounding communities, this 5,000-square-meter supermarket offers a wide range of T&T's signature products, such as self-serve hot food bar, a noodle station, sushi, the famous Papa Chicken, freshly made bread and pastry, a large variety of fruits and vegetables, seafood, groceries, and ready-to-eat meals.

"It has been so heartwarming to feel so welcomed in Montreal with our first store in borough Saint-Laurent. We've been listening to our customers and Brossard has been the most requested community that wants a T&T. And today we have delivered. Brossard we are here for you, and for anyone interested in expanding your pallets or challenge your culinary skills, come visit us to explore!" said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarket Inc.

"We are thrilled to welcome T&T Supermarket to Quartier DIX30. The arrival of this well-recognized and beloved brand enhances the diversity of our retail and convenience offering, reinforcing DIX30 as a preferred destination on the South Shore ", said Nicolas Désourdy, President at Cabonleo.

Customers are encouraged to sign up for the T&T Rewards program through the T&T mobile app to enjoy member prices and exclusive in-store offers. Online ordering for home delivery and in-store pickup will begin on November 11th at www.tntsupermarket.com and the T&T mobile app.

T&T store at Quartier DIX30 will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

About T&T Supermarkets:

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating over 35 stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec. T&T Supermarkets was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is now led by second-generation successor and CEO, Tina Lee. T&T Supermarket is headquartered in Richmond, BC. For more information, please visit: www.tntsupermarket.com.

