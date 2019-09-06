Système Huntingdon will be able to keep growing internationally

The Government of Canada awards $525,000 in financial assistance to this Huntingdon company

HUNTINGDON, QC, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Système Huntingdon, also known as Le Groupe SH, is an innovative, fast-growing company that provides graphical solutions resulting from innovative manufacturing processes based on the adoption of digital equipment. To continue its momentum, the company will receive a repayable contribution of $525,000 from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. With this financial assistance, the company, undertaking a digitization process, will be able to modernize its production plant and thus increase its productivity in order to continue growing.

Peter Schiefke, Member of Parliament for Vaudreuil–Soulanges and Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister (Youth) and to the Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, announced this funding when he was visiting Système Huntingdon. The Government of Canada's assistance will enable the company to increase its productivity by automating its manufacturing processes while boosting its digitization through the introduction of computer numerical control equipment. These investments will strengthen its competitiveness, given the pressures from labour scarcity, and will help with continuing its development internationally.

Established in 1975, Système Huntingdon Inc. specializes in designing showroom halls and their components. The company provides lasting, creative and unique immersive environments that enhance the value of its clients' products and their brand image. It has emerged as a leader in the provision of graphical solutions through the modularity of its units and its innovative processes. Its product line is made up of three brands: SH Design-Build, which develops graphical and architectural solutions for kiosks and showrooms; ALTO™, which manufactures customized aluminum panels resulting from an exclusive high-resolution image sublimation process and are resistant to UV rays, graffiti, corrosion and wear; and FOLIA™, which manufactures high-pressure laminate signs and panels.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting innovative Canadian businesses. A driving force of the economy, innovation is key to success because it generates growth that benefits both businesses and communities, which is why the Government is committed to ensuring that businesses are able to rely on adequate resources to create and market innovative products.

"By helping companies invest in equipment and devices that will make them more productive and by encouraging projects in product marketing and market development, the Government of Canada is standing by its commitments that involve stimulating expansion, innovation and exporting. I am also thrilled that Système Huntingdon will be able to continue strengthening its position in the industry and the markets, thereby helping to stimulate the region's economy."

"Our government is laying the foundation for Canadians to become more competitive and succeed in the global economy. By investing in Système Huntingdon's project, we are standing by our commitments to help companies expand, innovate and export their products and services, thus enabling the creation of quality jobs and ensuring the prosperity of the Canadian economy."

Quick facts

Today's announcement is made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which comprises 17 federal departments and agencies, including CED and the other five regional development agencies.

The funding was awarded under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program is intended for entrepreneurs who focus on innovation for growing their company and making it more competitive, and for regional economic players that help create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and to growth for everyone, in all regions.

To learn more about CED and its priorities, read the 2019-2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

