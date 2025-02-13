Award Presented at GTM Kick-off 2025

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Syntax Systems , a leading global technology solutions and services provider for cloud application implementation and management, today announced it is the recipient of multiple SAP® North America Awards for Partner Excellence in 2025. Awards were presented by SAP to the top-performing SAP partners in the North America region that have made outstanding contributions to driving digital transformation for businesses that use SAP solutions. Syntax was recognized for the following awards:

SAP North American Partner Excellence Award for Indirect SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

SAP North American Partner Excellence Award for Service Growth with Indirect Customers

SAP North American Partner Excellence Award for Indirect Customer Success Stories

"It's an honor to have SAP and our customers recognize the value of our investments and view us as a trusted partner," said Luc Dubois , Regional CEO, Americas SAP Professional Services at Syntax. "Being acknowledged not only for promoting and demonstrating SAP solutions but also as one of the top delivery partners underscores our unwavering commitment to the SAP ecosystem and the success of our customers."

Selected from SAP's wide-ranging partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards were based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance.

"Each year, we are thrilled to honor our top-performing partners with the SAP Partner Excellence Awards," said Nanette Lazina, Chief Partner Officer, SAP America, Inc. "These exceptional partners embody the cloud-first mindset, innovation, and unwavering commitment that enable us to deliver unmatched value to our shared customers. I am proud to congratulate Syntax as a recipient and look forward to the incredible achievements we will create together in 2025 and beyond."

About Syntax:

Syntax provides comprehensive technology solutions and trusted professional, advisory, and application management services to power businesses' mission-critical applications in the cloud. With 50 years of experience and 900+ customers around the world, Syntax has deep expertise in implementing and managing multi-ERP deployments in secure private, public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. Syntax partners with SAP, Oracle, JD Edwards, AWS, Microsoft, and other global technology leaders to ensure customers' applications are seamless, secure, and at the forefront of enterprise technology innovation. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com .

