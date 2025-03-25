Syntax's GenAI solutions implemented to enhance sales efficiency, improve customer interactions, and streamline access to critical product data

MONTRÉAL, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Syntax Systems, a leading global technology solutions and services provider for cloud application implementation and management, has expanded its collaboration with MITER Brands, a leading manufacturer of residential windows and doors, to leverage Syntax's GenAI solutions. With the Syntax GenAI Platform and AI agents, MITER Brands is enhancing sales and marketing efficiency, improving customer interactions, and rapidly scaling the business to meet new demands for its market-preferred brands, including MI Windows and Doors, Milgard Windows and Doors, and PGT Windows and Doors.

This initiative builds on a decade-long partnership, during which Syntax has managed MITER Brands' ERP and customer-facing applications, reinforcing their shared commitment to innovation and operational excellence. MITER Brands selected the Syntax GenAI Platform to support its distributed sales and marketing teams and help drive business growth as part of its digital transformation strategy.

Built on the Syntax GenAI Platform, Syntax deployed a modern GenAI virtual assistant on Microsoft Teams tailored to MITER Brands' extensive product portfolio. The solution integrates seamlessly with the company's data ecosystem, processing information from over 9,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) across 12 brands and hundreds of product families and models.

By empowering the organization with GenAI, MITER Brands can quickly scale its sales and service organizations to meet demand, accelerate the integration of new brands into its product portfolio, and improve the overall customer experience. Key benefits include:

Consolidated Product Knowledge: The AI-driven assistant ensures that teams have instant access to accurate, up-to-date product information, enhancing their ability to engage with and serve customers efficiently.

The AI-driven assistant ensures that teams have instant access to accurate, up-to-date product information, enhancing their ability to engage with and serve customers efficiently. Seamless Onboarding: New hires gain immediate access to detailed product insights, reducing training time and minimizing the risk of order inaccuracies.

New hires gain immediate access to detailed product insights, reducing training time and minimizing the risk of order inaccuracies. Accelerated Post-M&A Integration: As MITER Brands continues its strategic expansion, the GenAI solution rapidly integrates new acquisitions into the knowledge base, allowing teams to adapt quickly and maximize revenue opportunities.

"Syntax brought in a lot of knowledge and helped us navigate through GenAI solutions, ensuring our data remains secure while maximizing capabilities," said Vinod Nair, CIO and senior vice president at MITER Brands. "Our teams now have instant access to helpful information that was once difficult and time-consuming to track down and validate."

Last year, Syntax announced the launch of its expanded GenAI portfolio to support midmarket and large enterprise customers. The portfolio, a comprehensive suite of services, agents, and technology solutions, draws from private data and ERP/business applications to put the power of generative AI to work for businesses. MITER Brands is among the companies leveraging these advanced agentic AI capabilities to drive digital transformation and operational efficiency.

Syntax's initial engagement with MITER Brands included a GenAI workshop that guided the company through selecting the right use cases, ensuring data security, and optimizing AI deployment. Today, nearly 300 users across the company's sales, marketing, and engineering teams actively use the AI-powered platform.

"Our longstanding partnership with MITER Brands has been built on collaboration and innovation," said Marcelo Tamassia, CTO at Syntax. "Syntax is committed to helping our customers harness the power of generative AI on their own terms. By leveraging our GenAI platform, MITER Brands is transforming how its teams access and utilize information, ultimately improving the customer experience and driving growth."

As MITER Brands continues to expand its market reach, integrating Syntax's GenAI solutions will remain a critical component of its digital strategy, reinforcing its position as a residential windows and doors leader.

For more details on this GenAI project, watch this customer story video. To explore Syntax's entire Generative AI portfolio, visit this page .

About MITER Brands:

Founded in 1947, MITER Brands is a residential window and door manufacturer that produces a portfolio of window and door brands for the new construction and replacement segments with an owner-operated, family-first approach. With more than 20 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States, MITER Brands is a nationwide supplier of precision-built and energy-efficient products. Through optimized manufacturing, valued relationships, and dedicated team members coast to coast, MITER Brands instills confidence and drives quality customer experiences. For more information, visit www.miterbrands.com .

About Syntax:

Syntax provides comprehensive technology solutions and trusted professional, advisory, and application management services to power businesses' mission-critical applications in the cloud. With 50 years of experience and 900+ customers around the world, Syntax has deep expertise in implementing and managing multi-ERP deployments in secure private, public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. Syntax partners with SAP, Oracle, AWS, Microsoft, and other global technology leaders to ensure customers' applications are seamless, secure, and at the forefront of enterprise technology innovation. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com .

Contact:

Walker Sands for Syntax

[email protected]

SOURCE Syntax