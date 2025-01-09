New executive Steve Hatcher to lead Syntax's Consumer Industry market expansion in North Americas

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Syntax Systems , a leading global technology solutions and services provider for cloud application implementation and management, today announced the appointment of Steve Hatcher as its Chief Customer Officer, SAP Americas. In this role, Hatcher will spearhead the growth of Syntax's Consumer Industry sector in North America in addition to serving as key executive sponsor for its many strategic engagements.

"Steve brings a wealth of experience and his leadership will be instrumental as we expand our presence in the Consumer Industry, not only in North America but globally," said Luc Dubois, CEO, Americas SAP Business Unit at Syntax. "With his strategic vision and long experience with SAP, he will play a pivotal role in strengthening our partnerships, supporting our customers' transformation journeys, and help Syntax deliver innovative solutions that drive business success."

Hatcher was previously one of the founders of Rizing, a leading global SAP partner. During his tenure, he held several senior leadership roles, most recently serving as Chief Customer Officer. In this role, he led Rizing's Global Customer Success Office, where he was responsible for developing and executing the company's global customer success strategy across all business units. Hatcher also served as co-CEO of Rizing's Consumer Industries business, driving significant growth in the North American retail market for more than 12 years. He is a former SAP executive with over 30 years of experience helping customers implement SAP solutions and has served as a trusted advisor and executive steering committee member for some of the largest SAP customers in North America, leveraging his expertise to deliver transformative outcomes.

"I'm honored to join the Syntax team and excited to lead efforts to expand our impact in Consumer Industries," said Steve Hatcher , Chief Customer Officer SAP Americas at Syntax. "Syntax has a strong reputation for delivering innovative solutions and driving customer success, and I look forward to building on that foundation. Together, we'll unlock new growth and deliver exceptional outcomes for our customers across all regions."

Today's announcement precedes the National Retail Federation's 2025 conference on January 11-13, 2025. Syntax will be at booth #4625 (Level 3) in the SAP Village. Stop by to meet our SAP Retail experts and learn how Syntax can help improve pricing strategies, forecast trends, enhance end-to-end supply chain visibility, and deliver seamless omnichannel experiences that customers love.

