Veteran marketing leader to drive global growth and brand presence of Syntax as a trusted technology solutions and services partner for mission-critical business applications and cloud transformations

MONTRÉAL, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Syntax Systems today announced the appointment of Bindu Crandall as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Bindu will lead Syntax's global marketing efforts to enhance its brand presence, customer acquisition, and go-to-market strategies with strategic partners, further strengthening Syntax's position as a trusted technology solutions and services partner for mission-critical business applications and cloud transformation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bindu to Syntax," said Christian Primeau , Global CEO. "We're gaining an experienced marketing and brand leader, whose understanding of our market, innovation focus, and alignment with partners will be invaluable as we rapidly scale our services while continuing to deliver strong business outcomes and outstanding customer experiences."

Bindu brings over 20 years of experience at mid-market and enterprise technology and software companies. She has a proven track record of creating award-winning brands, leading high-performance teams and developing revenue-driven, integrated marketing and sales strategies. Additionally, she has experience successfully building brands through mergers and acquisitions and accelerating growth through marketing alignment with strategic partners including SAP, Oracle, AWS, and Microsoft.

"Syntax has built a strong reputation for its business application expertise and full-suite services for SAP and Oracle," said Bindu Crandall, CMO at Syntax. "I look forward to building on that momentum with go-to-market strategies that will maximize our impact and support Syntax's growth as a trusted advisor and transformation partner for our customers."

Before joining Syntax, Bindu was the CMO at Duck Creek Technologies, a SaaS provider for the insurance sector. Previously, she was the CMO at Navisite, a managed services provider, where she established an award-winning marketing organization and brand identity that propelled the company's growth and contributed to its successful acquisition by Accenture. Earlier in her career, Bindu held senior marketing roles at Optima Healthcare Solutions, Internap, McKesson and Cisco.

About Syntax:

Syntax provides comprehensive technology solutions and trusted professional, advisory, and application management services to power businesses' mission-critical applications in the cloud. With 50 years of experience and 900+ customers around the world, Syntax has deep expertise in implementing and managing multi-ERP deployments in secure private, public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. Syntax partners with SAP, Oracle, JD Edwards, AWS, Microsoft, and other global technology leaders to ensure customers' applications are seamless, secure, and at the forefront of enterprise technology innovation. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com .

