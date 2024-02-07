MONTREAL, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ -- Syntax Systems and its subsidiary Beyond Technologies, a Syntax Company, announced today they have received several SAP® partner awards at its Customer Success Kick-off 2024, a gathering of SAP executives, SAP field employees and partners. Awards were presented by SAP to the top-performing SAP partners in the North America region that have made outstanding contributions to driving digital transformation for businesses that use SAP solutions.

Recipients of this year's awards have been – in partnership with SAP – helping customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably and run more simply with SAP solutions.

The awards presented were:

North American Partner Excellence Award for Cloud Delivery: Syntax

North American Marketing Award for Case Studies: Beyond Technologies, a Syntax company

"We're thrilled to be the recipients of multiple SAP partner awards as we embark on another year of growth and innovation alongside our customers," said Luc Dubois, Regional CEO, SAP Americas at Syntax. "I look forward to Syntax and Beyond continuing our successful journey with SAP to shape the future of business together by driving digital transformation that brings growth to industries."

Selected from SAP's wide-ranging partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Awards were based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards were presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services, and solution-specific areas.

"Every year we proudly recognize our top partners with our SAP Partner Awards," said Nanette Lazina, Chief Partner Officer, SAP America, Inc. "These partners have demonstrated the cloud mindset, innovation and commitment needed to deliver the highest level of value to our joint customers. Our partners are integral to our customers' success, and I can't wait to see what we'll accomplish together in 2024 and beyond."

Syntax recently achieved the GROW with SAP designation for the United States and Canada, an offering that provides products, best-practice support, adoption acceleration services, a community, and learning opportunities to help customers move to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a public edition with speed, predictability, and continuous innovation.

About Syntax

Syntax provides comprehensive technology solutions and trusted professional, advisory, and application management services to power businesses' mission-critical applications in the cloud. With 50 years of experience and 800+ customers around the world, Syntax has deep expertise in implementing and managing multi-ERP deployments in secure private, public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. Syntax partners with SAP, Oracle, JD Edwards, AWS, Microsoft, and other global technology leaders to ensure customers' applications are seamless, secure, and at the forefront of enterprise technology innovation. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com.

