Agentic AI-powered solution combines automation with actionable insights, enabling organizations to accelerate their path to SAP S/4HANA Cloud and clean core adoption

MONTREAL, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Syntax Systems , a leading global technology solutions and services provider for cloud application implementation and management, today unveiled Syntax AI CodeGenie, an advanced agentic AI-powered solution with an integrated chatbot that streamlines custom code documentation and management for SAP solutions. The newest addition to the Syntax GenAI portfolio, Syntax AI CodeGenie automates the creation and upkeep of documentation while offering real-time insights into the functionality and business value of custom code, empowering organizations to fast-track their path to SAP S/4HANA® Cloud.

"Custom code has long been a barrier for organizations modernizing SAP environments, leading to delays, increased risks, and reliance on limited expertise," said Marcelo Tamassia, chief technology officer at Syntax. "Syntax AI CodeGenie revolutionizes this process by harnessing AI to automate documentation and deliver the insights needed to close knowledge gaps and enable business transformation."

Addressing SAP Custom Code Challenges

Managing custom code documentation in SAP solutions is a complex, resource-intensive task that often results in outdated, missing, or incomplete documentation. These gaps disrupt system upgrades, increase compliance risks, and stifle innovation. During SAP S/4HANA Cloud migrations, these challenges intensify as organizations strive to align custom code with SAP's clean core strategy—a streamlined ERP foundation that minimizes core customizations, enabling innovation and differentiation through cloud-based solutions.

Syntax AI CodeGenie addresses these challenges with automation and actionable insights. Using natural language queries, teams can interact with the AI chatbot to quickly understand the functionality and business value of specific code, evaluate the impact of changes, and resolve technical challenges. These insights enable SAP customers to craft a tailored migration roadmap that meets the needs of the business and accelerates their clean core journey.

Key features of Syntax AI CodeGenie include:

AI-Powered Documentation: Harness GenAI to generate comprehensive custom code documentation for SAP solutions, automatically tracking changes to keep documents up to date.

Harness GenAI to generate comprehensive custom code documentation for SAP solutions, automatically tracking changes to keep documents up to date. Enterprise-Grade Security: Maintain full control and security: Syntax AI CodeGenie restricts access to the custom codebase for SAP solutions only, with no code shared externally or used for AI model training.

Maintain full control and security: Syntax AI CodeGenie restricts access to the custom codebase for SAP solutions only, with no code shared externally or used for AI model training. AI Chatbot Functionality: Get instant insights into custom developments, empowering faster, more informed decisions and freeing teams to focus on innovation and high-value initiatives.

Get instant insights into custom developments, empowering faster, more informed decisions and freeing teams to focus on innovation and high-value initiatives. Rapid and Easy Adoption: Deploy where you need it: Syntax AI CodeGenie runs on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) with a lightweight integration and is fully compatible with SAP S/4HANA, SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition through RISE with SAP, and on-premises SAP ECC installations.

To learn more about Syntax AI CodeGenie:

Download the data sheet and read the blog post.

Visit booth #312 at SAP Sapphire & ASUG Annual Conference Orlando, May 19-21 , to meet with Syntax experts and receive a demo of the solution.

