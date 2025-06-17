Industry veteran brings more than 25 years of strategic financial leadership to drive Syntax's next phase of international growth and operational excellence

MONTRÉAL, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Syntax Systems , a leading global technology solutions and services provider for cloud application implementation and management, today announced the appointment of Anil Arora as its new global chief financial officer. A seasoned executive with deep expertise in finance, operations, and business strategy, Arora will lead all facets of the company's global financial organization. Additionally, he will play a pivotal role in shaping and executing a financial strategy aligned with Syntax's long-term vision, while supporting its ongoing international growth and innovation.

"We are pleased to welcome Anil to Syntax," said Christian Primeau, global CEO at Syntax. "His impressive track record in scaling companies, integrating acquisitions and ERP systems, and driving data-led decision-making will be instrumental as we continue building on our strong growth trajectory. Anil's expertise is perfectly aligned with our vision to accelerate momentum and position Syntax for its next stage of strategic expansion."

Arora brings more than 25 years of financial and operational leadership, with a focus on executing growth initiatives, operational efficiencies, capital structure optimization, and business transformation across both public and private companies. Over the past eight years, he held CFO roles at private equity-backed firms and managed teams globally. Earlier in his career, he held finance leadership roles at IBM, including vice president of finance for IBM Business Services, a multi-billion-dollar division specializing in consulting services, enterprise applications, and managed services. Beyond his corporate leadership roles, Arora has also served as a strategic advisor to startups and high-growth ventures, helping shape financial models and growth strategies tailored for scale and resilience.

"I'm honored to join Syntax during this pivotal moment in its growth journey," said Arora. "Syntax's success as a trusted advisor for mission-critical applications and cloud solutions has consistently driven exceptional outcomes for mid-market and enterprise customers. I look forward to partnering with the executive team and board to advance our growth strategy, enhance operational excellence, and create lasting value for our customers, employees, and stakeholders."

Arora holds an MBA from Emory University, a Master of Science degree from the University of Georgia, and a Bachelor of Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology.

About Syntax

Syntax provides comprehensive technology solutions and trusted professional, advisory, and application management services to power businesses' mission-critical applications in the cloud. With 50 years of experience and 900+ customers around the world, Syntax has deep expertise in implementing and managing multi-ERP deployments in secure private, public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. Syntax partners with SAP, Oracle, AWS, Microsoft, and other global technology leaders to ensure customers' applications are seamless, secure, and at the forefront of enterprise technology innovation. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com .

