MONTREAL, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Syntax Systems, a leading global technology solutions and services provider for cloud application implementation and management, today announced that Global CEO Christian Primeau was named a 2025 Eastern region finalist in EY Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Awards.

The annual awards program honors the achievements of entrepreneurs who not only drive innovation but strengthen the Canadian business landscape. The 2025 finalists are celebrated during a year of unique challenges for Canadian businesses.

"I'm honored to be named a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Award," said Primeau. "This recognition reflects the incredible team at Syntax and our unwavering commitment to growth and delivering exceptional value to our customers. Together, we've built a culture of innovation that emphasizes partnership and collaboration, enabling us to deliver solutions that drive lasting success for our customers."

Primeau has acted as the Global CEO of Syntax since 2018, transforming Syntax into a global leader employing thousands of people across 15 countries. Under his leadership, Syntax has expanded into new markets across North America, Europe, and Asia. This trajectory has been shaped by strategic acquisitions and a forward-thinking vision aimed at empowering growing global enterprises. With a comprehensive portfolio of business applications, cloud, AI, and industry-specific solutions, Syntax has established itself as a trusted advisor and managed services partner. Under Primeau's leadership, a culture of innovation has driven advancements in AI, cloud technologies, and data intelligence, fostering transformative growth for Syntax customers.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Eastern award winner will be announced in October 2025. For more information, read EY Canada's press release.

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program shines a spotlight on entrepreneurs across Canada who master the artful balance of passion, determination, character and skill to create businesses that address the most complex challenges and build a better working world. By joining the program, you'll have the opportunity to celebrate success with your team, inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and gain access to an exclusive global network of program participants to help you build connections, fuel success and navigate long-term growth.

The 2025 Eastern independent judging panel comprises Pelra Azondekon, Managing Director, asterX | Québecor; Isabelle Côté, CEO, Coffrages Synergy Formwork; Jean-François Côté, former President and CEO, Sharethrough; Christian Fabi, Partner, Novacap; Serge Harnois, CEO, Harnois Énergies; Orlane Panet, Co-Founder and CEO, MicroHabitat Urban Farming.

This year's regional program sponsors are BC Business, Cozen O'Connor, OG100, Vaco and national sponsors are Air Canada, TSX Inc., The Globe and Mail and The Printing House.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multidisciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/ca/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com/ca.

About Syntax

Syntax provides comprehensive technology solutions and trusted professional, advisory, and application management services to power businesses' mission-critical applications in the cloud. With 50 years of experience and 900+ customers around the world, Syntax has deep expertise in implementing and managing multi-ERP deployments in secure private, public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. Syntax partners with SAP, Oracle, JD Edwards, AWS, Microsoft, and other global technology leaders to ensure customers' applications are seamless, secure, and at the forefront of enterprise technology innovation. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com.

