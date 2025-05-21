Sessions include educational presentations, a Women in Tech panel, and an executive roundtable at Oracle's premier user community event

MONTREAL, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Syntax Systems , a leading global technology solutions and services provider for cloud application implementation and management, today announced its participation as a Vibranium Sponsor at Ascend 2025, Oracle's premier user community event. Hosted by the Oracle Applications & Technology Users Group (OATUG) and Oracle HCM Users Group (OHUG), the conference will take place June 8-11, 2025, in Orlando, Fla.

Syntax is an Oracle Partner with more than 30 years of experience with Oracle applications and technologies. As a trusted advisor, Syntax provides comprehensive Oracle ERP managed and professional consulting services. At Ascend 2025, Syntax's Oracle thought leaders will share their expertise across multiple sessions, engaging with attendees on emerging technologies, operational best practices, and cost optimization strategies.

Featured Sessions

Educational Presentations

Demystify Oracle 23ai for EBS and Oracle EBS Natural Language Query

Monday, June 9, 2025 | 11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m. ET

Optimizing Cloud Costs and Performance with OCI using Autoscaling with ExaCS

Monday, June 9, 2025 | 11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m.

Oracle HCM Security: What to Know Before You Implement

Monday, June 9, 2025 | 2:30–3:30 p.m. ET

OCI Functions Are Fun!

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 2–3 p.m. ET

Additional Events

Women in Technology (WIT) Ignite Session

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 8–9 a.m. ET

Cloud Customer Roundtable Session

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 9:15–10 a.m. ET

"Ascend 2025 is an opportunity to both contribute to and learn from the broader Oracle community," said Kevin Dattolico, regional CEO, Americas Oracle Business Unit at Syntax. "Our team is looking forward to sharing practical insights, collaborating with users, and exploring new ways Oracle technologies are driving innovation, operational excellence, and digital transformation across industries."

To connect with Syntax's Oracle professionals at Ascend, visit https://info.syntax.com/oracle/event/ascend/register or Booth #414 at the show.

About Syntax

Syntax provides comprehensive technology solutions and trusted professional, advisory, and application management services to power businesses' mission-critical applications in the cloud. With 50 years of experience and 900+ customers around the world, Syntax has deep expertise in implementing and managing multi-ERP deployments in secure private, public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. Syntax partners with SAP, Oracle, AWS, Microsoft, and other global technology leaders to ensure customers' applications are seamless, secure, and at the forefront of enterprise technology innovation. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com.

