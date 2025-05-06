Zero-cost, low-risk migration with AI-enabled path to SAP ERP clean core, empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of the cloud faster

MONTREAL, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Syntax Systems , a leading global technology solutions and services provider for cloud application implementation and management, today announced the introduction of Syntax FreeMigration+—a powerful new offer for businesses using SAP ECC that haven't yet made the move to SAP S/4HANA® Cloud Private Edition. Syntax FreeMigration+ offers a zero-cost, low-risk migration path to the cloud through a combination of Syntax advisory and AI-enabled implementation services.

"As organizations face growing pressure to modernize amid resource constraints, Syntax FreeMigration+ provides a unique opportunity to move fast, move smart, and stay ahead," said Luc Dubois, regional CEO, Americas SAP Professional Services at Syntax. "With our zero-cost technical implementation and AI-led delivery, we not only help streamline the transition to SAP S/4HANA Cloud but also cut total migration costs. This unlocks valuable resources that can be reinvested in process optimization, automation, and AI initiatives that are now table stakes for staying competitive."

Zero-Cost Migration to the Cloud

With mainstream maintenance for SAP ECC ending in 2027, the push to migrate to SAP S/4HANA Cloud is growing, but concerns over costs, complexity, and limited expertise can hinder progress on these initiatives.

Syntax FreeMigration+ brings together core components of Syntax Compass for SAP S/4HANA Cloud—proven migration methodologies, services, and solutions—to significantly help reduce the costs and risks of legacy ERP migrations. From planning and preparation to implementation and support, Syntax FreeMigration+ spans the SAP S/4HANA Cloud lifecycle, enabling successful business transformation.

Additionally, AI-led delivery powered by Syntax GenAI solutions—including Syntax AI CodeGenie for efficient custom code documentation—is integrated throughout the migration process to enable faster and more cost-effective migrations.

Syntax FreeMigration+ offers the following:

Advisory Services: Syntax Power of Next Advisory Services uses a proven methodology to guide business transformation on SAP S/4HANA Cloud, from the initial assessment and planning to developing a tailored migration strategy through RISE with SAP.

Syntax Power of Next Advisory Services uses a proven methodology to guide business transformation on SAP S/4HANA Cloud, from the initial assessment and planning to developing a tailored migration strategy through RISE with SAP. AI Clean Core Accelerator: Free subscription to Syntax AI CodeGenie helps customers accelerate their SAP S/4HANA Cloud migration and meet clean core prerequisites.

Free subscription to Syntax AI CodeGenie helps customers accelerate their SAP S/4HANA Cloud migration and meet clean core prerequisites. Implementation Services: Syntax experts deliver a complete Brownfield conversion from SAP ECC or SAP S/4HANA on-premises to SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, ensuring a smooth transition with minimal downtime and operational disruption.

Learn more about the offer at Syntax FreeMigration+ or visit Syntax's booth #312 at this year's SAP Sapphire & ASUG Annual Conference Orlando, May 19-21, 2025.

